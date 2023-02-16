How to play GTA Online Store Robbery random event for 2x bonuses this week (February 16-22, 2023)

The latest GTA Online update has brought players a new turn of random events. Starting February 16, 2023, they will be able to witness store robberies and decide whether to be good samaritans or take off with the stolen money. Whatever the decision, they will be able to earn 2x cash and RP by February 22 in just a few minutes.

This how-to guide will help players understand how to trigger the Store Robbery random event and what rewards await them.

How to start GTA Online’s Store Robbery event - A beginner’s guide

Store robberies are common throughout GTA games. However, the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update has brought players a chance to earn 2x bonuses through these events in GTA Online.

The much awaited Store Robbery random events can be triggered in the vicinity of the stores and require no less than 20 minutes to initiate, given that the players have already entered the game.

The robber NPC should be visible running away from the burgled shop and gamers must kill them to be able to acquire the stolen cash.

They can choose to do either of the two things:

Return the stolen cash to the store.

Run away with the money.

Understanding the Store Robbery dilemma

After killing the NPC, the stolen cash should be visible lying on the ground. (Image via TGG/YouTube)

Once GTA Online players acquire the stolen cash from the Store Robbery random event, they will get two minutes to make a decision. They can either be good samaritans or run away with the money as criminals. Here's what will happen in each case:

1) Going the Good Samaritan way

"Good Samaritan" Award unlocked + 100 RP (Image via TGG//YouTube)

If players choose to return to the store after acquiring the stolen cash in under two minutes, they will be rewarded $20,000 and 2,500 RP. Since this new Los Santos Drug Wars drip-fed update came out this week, they will be rewarded with 2x cash and RP, so a total of $40,000 and 5,000 RP.

They will also be able to unlock the exclusive "Good Samaritan" award after playing this GTA random event a few times, rewarding them with 100 RP.

2) Taking the cash for yourself

2-star wanted level on stealing the cash (Image via GTA Series Videos//YouTube)

There is an alternate choice that players can make in the random event. They can choose to kill the NPC and take the cash for themselves, which will reward them with $25,000 in cash and zero RP. Once the two-minute timer ends, a two-star wanted level will be triggered against them.

One should also know an easy hack suggested by TGG, one of the most renowned GTA Online content creators. After players return the cash to the store, they can rob the place by either threatening the cashier to give them money or kill and steal from them on the spot.

Just stealing will give a two-star wanted level, while killing the cashier will incur a three-star action from the cops.

From February 16 to 22, players will be able to earn 2x bonuses in the Store Robbery random events. They will be available in 25 store locations all around the map. This fun update from the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-fed content gives players a chance to earn easy money and even unlock an award while playing.

