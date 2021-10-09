How to rob a convenience store in GTA Online: A simple guide

This article aims to help players easily rob a convenience store in GTA online. In fact, it should help players rob every convenience store on the map. There are up to nineteen locations where the store's cash is up for grabs in GTA Online.

GTA Online convenience store locations consist of gas stations, liquor stores, and 24/7 supermarkets. Clothes stores do not count for the purpose of this store robbery guide as the clerks interact in different ways and cannot give you any money in the clothes stores.

Players of GTA Online must remember that some stores have to cash tills to rob as well. Hit the clerk, then spare till if you see it.

GTA Online: Basic convenience store robbery guide

Some clerks won't give up so easily, a shotgun blast over their heads, maybe shooting some bottles or other stock will normally intimidate them enough to start giving you their cash. You don't ever have to kill the clerks, let them go home to their NPC families.

GTA Online players should bear in mind that some stores have more than one register, and these are also worth shooting open to grab a little bit of extra cash. Robbing different stores yield different payouts. They can be as low as $100 but can also exceed $1200.

It's really that simple. Go into any convenience store, give the clerks a bit of a fright with some bullets if pointing the gun at them isn't enough, and then claim your takings.

GTA Online: Why not hit them all?

GTA Online players are always seeking different ways to get cash in the game. Even though the payouts robbing convenience stores are nothing compared to heists, or X2 and X3 missions in GTA Online, it is a really easy way to pick up at least $10,000 overall.

If players need a change of scene or mission type and want to engage in some minor crimes, then they should take a leisurely drive to all of the GTA Online convenience stores and make a withdrawal from all of them. Have fun on your shopping spree.

Edited by R. Elahi