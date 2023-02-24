5 things GTA 6 should learn from GTA 4

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 4 was released way back in 2008 and took the gaming world by storm. It was a huge leap from its predecessors and brought forth revolutionary changes to the series that sadly did not make a return in its sequel.

Every day, we are inching closer to the reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6. It has become harder to wait ever since the world got an unofficial sneak peak via the leaked videos last year. For a long time now, fans have been constantly discussing what features they would love to see return in the beloved franchise's next entry.

Things that should make a comeback in GTA 6

1) Serious story

GTA 4 was a revolutionary game in the Grand Theft Auto series not only because of its technological advancements from the days of Vice City and San Andreas, but also because it featured a mature story at its helm with in-depth characters.

It was a mix of high stakes, consequences, humor, and at its core, a grim story of revenge. Players established a connection with Niko and the cast of characters around him, which is why Grand Theft Auto 4 aged so well.

2) Realisitc approach

Grand Theft Auto 4 moved aside from the arcade-like approach of 2004's GTA San Andreas. There is a high level of detail in everything that is seen in the game. Thinking about how it was developed in the later 2000s, it is a massive feat for Rockstar Games.

With GTA 5, things took a step back. The NPCs of Liberty City (HD Universe) have varied reactions to whatever happens around them. Players can disarm their adversaries and the police have different levels of reaction to Niko's actions in the game, which is non-existent in the current title.

A police dispatch timer was spotted in one of the leaked videos, instead of the them instantly arriving at the crime scene as seen in all the games so far. This gives hope regarding a much more practical approach to the world in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Vigilante Missions/Good Citizen Bonus

When bored of robbing and killing citizens of Liberty City, players can take up vigilante missions to redeem themselves. This can be done by accessing a police computer in any cop car in GTA 4. These range from a variety of objectives like:

Eliminate a criminal gang

Stopping vehicle theft

Catch an escaping suspect

This was another feature absent in the sequel. Even in 2002's GTA Vice City, players would get a Good Citizen Bonus for apprehending criminals. With leaks suggesting that Rockstar Games' next release could be set in Vice City, this could act as a nice call back to the classic.

4) Side activities

Adding to the list of features missing from Rockstar's current Grand Theft Auto game, side activities played a huge role in Niko's outing in Liberty City. Players can play darts, go bowling, eat at restaurants, hang out with friends, and even date via the online dating website.

Besides the unlawful activities that are fun to endulge in, these elements add depth to the game. A return of such side activities in the sequel will be much welcomed by the gaming community.

5) Physics

Rockstar designed GTA 4 with their Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE). Euphoria Physics brought interactions seen never before when NPCs or players got hit or bumped into an object.

There is a unique outcome of NPC reactions each time; parameters like force and angle of an encounter are different. Characters react differently to every different body part being affected in combat or otherwise. All of this contributed to the realistic approach that Rockstar had envisioned for the game.

While the development of GTA 6 is underway, the gaming community anxiously waits to see if Rockstar Games will take their feedback into account and implement them in the much awaited sequel.

