5 intriguing characters in GTA 5 that left an everlasting impact on players

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) brought a revolutionary change in the gaming scene, allowing players to take control of three protagonists at various stages of the game. This has never been done before in the industry.

Despite its comparatively weak story, Rockstar Games introduced some interesting characters in the game that have left their mark. While the gaming community awaits a new cast of characters in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, we look at the five most memorable and intriguing personalities in GTA 5's campaign mode.

Five characters that made GTA 5 worthwhile

1) Lamar Davis

We are introduced to Lamar in the game's opening cutscene alongside one of the three protagonists, Franklin. He is one of the funniest characters in the game and is often witty but mostly lands himself in trouble.

Lamar Davis effortlessly steals the spotlight in GTA 5. One of the most memorable scenes is when he berates Franklin about his haircut and love life. With his impeccable comedic timing, this character is among the best-crafted GTA characters.

2) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is essential to the story of GTA 5 and shows great intellect for technology and elaborate planning. He sets up heists for the game's main characters and gives assassination missions that jumble the in-game stock market.

His outlook and opinions on various subjects keep the players hooked on every word he says. He also cryptically mentions Niko Bellic in one of his cutscenes.

Lester Crest's charismatic performance in the game is one of the reasons he will always be highlighted when discussing the finest characters in the game.

3) Franklin Clinton

Coming back to Los Santos for the first time since the much-loved GTA San Andreas, it was natural that Franklin's character was compared to San Andreas' Carl Johnson.

However, Franklin earns his place in fans' hearts with a solid performance in the game.

Very different from Carl, Franklin isn't an out-and-out gangster. He works in a motor dealership and aspires to improve his life by any means necessary. His chemistry is great with Michael, Trevor, and Lamar, making up for interesting and sometimes hilarious conversations whenever either combination of characters is on screen.

4) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa has left his life of crime behind and wants to live like an everyday man. He is the first protagonist in the series to have a well-established on-screen family; however, it's not the most functional.

His frustration with his family and struggles with the sudden re-appearance of old friend Trevor make up for some amusing moments in the game.

Aside from that, Michael's character is the most intelligent of the three protagonists, giving him a personality with more variety than people would initially assume.

5) Trevor Phillips

Trevor is a raging sociopath who fears nobody. He fancies himself as an entrepreneur who has to do certain things to make sure his business venture functions without any trouble.

Every bit of Trevor's dialogs and rants are memorable. Also, when players switch to him as the main character they want to control, he is found in the most hilariously absurd situations.

He is a loose cannon in every sense of the word, but one the players would like to see more of. Trevor Phillips perfectly fits what a Grand Theft Auto main character should look like.

Rockstar Games is one of the giants of the gaming industry. They have achieved this position by crafting games with in-depth characters that have left a lasting impression in fans' memories over the years.

Even now, with Grand Theft Auto 5, credit to their wonderful writing team and the efforts of the voice actors, they brought to life several intriguing characters that will be talked about for a long time.

