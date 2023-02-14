Rockstar Games Sale on Epic Games Store kickstarts offering GTA 5 and more games at up to 70% discount

Rockstar Games Sale released huge discounts for Epic Games Store users today, offering some of its beloved titles, including GTA 5 at 50% off. On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a discount of up to 70% after its financial success report last week.

Players should note that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition hasn’t been released on the Epic Games Store yet, despite the developers confirming a January release last month. As a result, it is currently unavailable for purchase.

Massive Epic Games Store Sale for Rockstar Games, including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



Get up to 70% off Red Dead Redemption 2, and 50% off Red Dead Online or GTAV Premium Edition.



Now through February 23: The @RockstarGames Sale is on the Epic Games Store.Get up to 70% off Red Dead Redemption 2, and 50% off Red Dead Online or GTAV Premium Edition.Now through February 23: epic.gm/rockstar-pub-s… The @RockstarGames Sale is on the Epic Games Store. Get up to 70% off Red Dead Redemption 2, and 50% off Red Dead Online or GTAV Premium Edition. Now through February 23: epic.gm/rockstar-pub-s… https://t.co/Bni5eDav7c

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, the Epic Games Store announced a fresh Rockstar Games Sale of 2023, where players can even buy the Premium Editions of both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 at discounted prices.

Here’s a complete list of discounts available via the Epic Games Store platform:

GTA 5: Premium Edition (50% off) – $14.99

$14.99 Red Dead Online (50% off) – $9.99

$9.99 Red Dead Redemption 2 (67% off) – $19.79

$19.79 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition (70% off) –$29.99

The current sale will be live through February 23, 2023, which means players can celebrate Valentine's week by saving a lot of money on their purchases.

It is worth noting that Rockstar might release the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition this month. However, it is hard to say whether it will be released with a 50% discount on the Epic Games Store platform, just like it did with the Steam version.

What will players get on the purchase of GTA 5: Premium Edition?

Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition is one of the latest bundles from Rockstar, which is the best deal so far. This unique bundle includes the base game and the famous Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack.

Here’s what players usually get as part of The Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack for Grand Theft Auto Online:

GTA$1,000,000 in the maze bank account

Free properties, including Office, Bunker, Clubhouse, Counterfeit Cash Factory, 10-car Garage, and low-end Apartment. (In-game value - $5,919,500 approx.)

Multiple weapons and outfits (In-game value - $2,704,385)

Apart from this, players also get to enjoy the weekly content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, including this week’s Valentine’s event. They can earn triple cash and RP, unlock love-themed outfits, get a new classic car, and many more.

Players can expect the developers to release the trilogy Definitive Edition on the Epic Games Store soon.

Poll : 0 votes