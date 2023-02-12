5 terrible glitches that still exists in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in 2023

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is one of the most disappointing games by Rockstar, according to millions of gamers around the globe. It was released on 11th November 2021, and players immediately noticed a lot of game-breaking glitches and bugs that nobody expected.

Over time, the developers released a few updates to patch these issues; however, the damage was too much to handle. The game still has many awful glitches, even after the Steam release. With Epic Games Store ports around the corner, let’s learn about five terrible GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition glitches and bugs players have recently reported.

Five bugs and glitches that prove GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition still needs to be fixed

5) Levitating cars

As seen in the video above, famous insider Ryder recently reported a bizarre glitch in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. In it, there is a levitating car following players on the road. The player quickly stopped their car when they noticed something unusual.

It is unacceptable to see such a bug in the game or even release it on Steam without a patch to fix such issues.

4) Graffiti comes alive

Various drawings and writings on the wall can be found in GTA San Andreas and Vice City, however, not many players know that it may come alive in the Definitive Edition due to a bug.

As reported by the insider PLTytus on Twitter on February 5, 2023, the game has a weird bug that levitates Graffiti on the wall. In the second picture, players can also notice the abnormal GPS location on the map, which hinders the navigation experience.

3) Weird car physics

Ryder @JustMeRyder



#GTA The GTA Trilogy has a lot of strange bugs..

Although GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition uses Unreal Engine 4, not everything is properly optimized. Insider Ryder shared another bug in the Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition game by sharing a video clip. In the post, the car can be seen taking a jump by hitting an NPC, hitting a tree, and weirdly spinning 360 degrees.

These bugs are not new; however, a game called Definitive Edition filled with such issues surely disappoints fans.

2) Oversized furniture

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



I can't believe that over a year later, Rockstar still hasn't fixed the broken parallax interiors found throughout the GTA Trilogy.



These gigantic oversized furnitures will never not be funny. I can't believe that over a year later, Rockstar still hasn't fixed the broken parallax interiors found throughout the GTA Trilogy.

Next on the list is the famous oversized furniture glitch in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Even after Rockstar patched the game a couple of times already, it looks like these things are still present.

Another reliable insider, Gaming Detective, shared an image from the Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition in which “gigantic oversized furniture” can be seen. This is one of the most hilarious yet frustrating glitches in the bundle, which completely breaks the game’s engaging gameplay.

1) Wall glitches and bugs

Lastly, there is still a glitch in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that should have been resolved a long time ago. The famous glitch allows gamers to go through the walls, making some invisible.

One enthusiastic fan, @mnm345x, shared a video clip on Twitter on February 7, 2023, where they went straight through a wall on a motorbike while playing the Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition.

Will these issues be fixed in 2023?

Even though the current state of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is far better than its released version, Rockstar may be working on a new patch before releasing the bundle on the Epic Games Store (EGS).

In a newswire post of January 19, 2023, the developers announced an EGS port of the game that was scheduled to be released in the same month; however, it’s February now, and gamers haven’t got the port yet. This makes it more likely that an upcoming fix is in the works, which might coincide with the EGS release.

Players should note that Rockstar hasn’t officially confirmed any upcoming fixes or patches for the Definitive Edition. The bundle is available to play on Steam, Rockstar Games Launcher, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

