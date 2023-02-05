GTA San Andreas: 100% completion checklist guide (2023)

GTA San Andreas is a game with a rewarding 100% completion for anybody ambitious enough to go for it. However, not every task in the game is required to reach this milestone. This is important since that means players can simply focus on the mandatory objectives to get 100% completion in this game.

Your rewards for doing so include the following:

$1,000,000

Infinite ammo

All of CJ's vehicles are twice as durable

A Hydra spawns on Sweet's roof

A Rhino spawns under the bridge near Grove Street

This GTA San Andreas checklist will include everything you need to know about this accomplishment.

Everything you need to do for 100% completion in GTA San Andreas

The following list is a checklist of what you need to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas players seeking to get 100% completion must do the following tasks:

All Story Missions (both mandatory and optional)

(both mandatory and optional) All Vehicle Missions

All three hidden vehicle challenges (BMX, Chiliad, and NRG-500)

(BMX, Chiliad, and NRG-500) Collect all Gang Tags, Snapshots, Horseshoes, and Oysters

Learn all Gym Moves once

Roboi's Food Mart, Hippy Shopper, and Burger Shot asset Courier Missions

Complete the Zero RC Shop and Wang Auto asset missions

Pass all Schools

Complete all Miscellaneous Missions

Pass all Stadium Events

Win in all Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas Street Races

Obtain all safehouses

Interestingly, the following tasks are not required to get 100% completion in GTA San Andreas:

Passing all 70 Unique Stunt Jumps

Complete the Beat the Cock challenges

Doing the Loco Syndicate Drug Courier or Big Smoke's Cash missions

Getting Gold Medals in all Schools

Earning over $10,000 in the Burglar activity

Doing random stuff like pool, basketball, or arcade games

Maxing out the relationship with all girlfriends

Having 100% gang territory

Maxing out all stats

Winning at the Lowrider Challenge, Dancing Minigame, or Beefy Baron

This guide will focus on what is required in a little more depth below.

Important requirements for 100% completion in GTA San Andreas

Dirt Track is easy to miss since it's only available two days a week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most obvious task that most players miss is the Stadium event. These include:

8-Track

Blood Bowl

Dirt Track

Kickstart

8-Track and Blood Bowl are done in the Los Santos and San Fierro stadiums, respectively. The hard part is Dirt Track and Kickstart. Dirt Track is only available in Las Venturas's Blackfield Stadium, but only on Mondays and Wednesdays. Likewise, one can only do Kickstart on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

GTA San Andreas isn't a game where players can tell what day it is. That means one should check the Blackfield Stadium every day to see if they're eligible to do the task they haven't done yet.

Three of the hidden challenges and Courier Missions (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)

The above map should help players locate the Courier Missions and hidden challenges. The game typically doesn't tell players about these locations, so using a resource like the one shown up can be beneficial for readers.

Similarly, the above video shows all the required collectibles for 100% completion. There are hundreds of items to collect, so knowing where to find them can be a hassle. It is especially vital for players to do everything in one go or record which ones they've done since the game won't do it for them.

PC players can check their progress on GTASnP

An example of a player looking up their save file's progress (Image via GTASnP)

Players can check what they're missing on the PC version of GTA San Andreas by using the GTASnP tool. Upload your save and scroll down to see what has been done and what hasn't. If you don't know how to find your save file, here is a brief tutorial:

By default, it should be located at C:\Users\[Your PC Name]\Documents\GTA San Andreas User Files. GTASAsf1.b is your save file in the first slot, GTASAsf2.b is your second, GTASAsf3.b for your third, and so forth for the remaining files.

Should one wish not to use this tool, then they will need to manually remember what they're missing for 100% completion in GTA San Andreas.

