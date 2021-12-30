How to figure out what you’re missing for 100% Completion in GTA San Andreas on PC

PC gamers struggling to find what's preventing them from achieving 100% Completion in GTA San Andreas should know that there is an easy solution.

They don't need to download a 100% Completion save file from the Internet, either. Instead, they simply need to check the save file and see what they haven't done for 100% Completion. PC players have the fortune of being able to use a website like GTASnP.com easily.

The concept is simple. All the player has to do is upload a copy of their save file (not their game) to the website, and they will list everything the player has done thus far. It includes:

Every mission the player has and hasn't done (mainline, side, and vehicle missions)

Every challenge

How many collectibles the player has collected

If the player learned a fighting style from a gym or not

Which schools the player has completed

Which safehouses they own

All races

Here is how PC players can find out what they're missing for 100% Completion in GTA San Andreas

This website can detail everything that a player is missing (Image via Rockstar Games)

PC players can quickly check their progress for 100% Completion in GTA San Andreas by uploading their save file to GTASnP.com. To do so, one can click on the gray box containing "Click here to select a save file." From there, they select the save file they wish to check and wait for it to be uploaded.

If the player doesn't know where to find the save file, they should check the following:

By default, GTA San Andreas save files are saved under C:\Users\ the player's username on PC \Documents\GTA San Andreas User Files\

\Documents\GTA San Andreas User Files\ The save file the player is looking for is GTASAsf_.b , where the "_" represents the slot the player saves into. For example, players loading their save file in the seventh slot will upload GTASAsf7.b. Hence, it will be any number from "1" to "8."

, where the "_" represents the slot the player saves into. For example, players loading their save file in the seventh slot will upload GTASAsf7.b. Hence, it will be any number from "1" to "8." That save file is the only thing the player has to upload. Given its small size, it shouldn't take long.

An example of a player checking 100% Completion

An example of a player checking their current progress (Image via GTASnP.com)

The website is easy to use once the player knows what to do. Once they upload the relevant save file, they should see some information detailing "Save Information." It will give them an approximate percentage on the right side. If it's not 100% Completion like the player wants, they should scroll down.

Green checkmarks and text represent something the player has done. Hence, those missions and activities are not what the player has to do. Instead, it will be non-green text near either a yellow dollar sign or a pinkish x.

The yellow dollar sign is used exclusively for properties that the player hasn't bought yet. If a player sees they missed something, then they should purchase that property for 100% Completion in GTA San Andreas.

An example of some properties that a player needs to buy to achieve 100% Completion in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTASnP.com)

The pinkish x icons indicate that the player hasn't done that mission or activity in GTA San Andreas. Unlike GTA 3, there are no missable missions based on normal gameplay.

Collectibles will include how many the player has collected thus far, but GTASnP won't list which ones the player has already gotten. There are other external methods to find that type of information, but some players can also simply choose to go to every collectible's location one by one.

To achieve 100% Completion in GTA San Andreas, a player must have a green checkmark next to every entry on that checklist.

The only exceptions are for those listed under "Completionist," as that includes Unique Stunt Jumps, Beat the Clock, and Burglary. None of those activities are required for 100% Completion in GTA San Andreas.

