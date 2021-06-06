How to possibly fix GTA San Andreas crashing and not loading issue on Android 11

This might be a possible fix for players experiencing issues with the Android 11 version of GTA San Andreas.

On March 2021, some players started experiencing issues with the mobile version of GTA San Andreas such as crashing and not loading. As more and more people started having this issue, people quickly figured out what was common: Android 11. All devices were running a version of Android 11 which was the cause of the issue. Players since then have been struggling to find a solution to this issue.

Well, it appears that Reddit user "JackWillsIt" has a solution.

Possible fix for GTA San Andreas crashing on Android 11

In a reply to a post about the game not working on Android 11, Reddit user "JackWillsIt" posted a step-by-step tutorial on how to get the game running again. Here is the step by step tutorial:

Download this apk. Open the "Files" application on your Android, the one whose icon has a cyan background. Go to Android -> obb, then rename "com.rockstargames.gtasa" to "com.rockstargames.gtasa.backup". Backup your GTA SA save files. They're located in "Android/data/com.rockstargames.gtasa" Uninstall GTA:SA. Install the downloaded apk from step 1. Go to Android -> obb again, then rename "com.rockstargames.gtasa.backup" to "com.rockstargames.gtasa". Run GTA.

This fix does not require a PC nor does it require your Android device to be rooted.

This fix has worked for many Reddit users, and this method is being shared on other GTA forums as well. Although it does not work for some users, it is still worth a shot.

Another way to fix the game is to downgrade the version of your Android OS to Android 10 or Android 9. This method will work, but it is not recommended as phones should be kept updated to the latest OS. This method should be a last resort.

What is causing the problem?

Well, nobody really knows what exactly the issue is. The common theory is that it has something to do with the application permission changes introduced in Android 11 which affect the loading of game assets. GTA Forum user "fastman92," has made an asset limit adjuster mod for the mobile version of GTA San Andreas which might fix the issue.

Another theory is that this issue is because of the Rockstar Social Club. Players have noticed that all Rockstar titles on mobile like Bully and GTA Liberty City Stories are facing similar issues, and the only thing in common with all of them is that they all require the player to sign in to the Social Club before starting the game.

Reddit user Mickv1990 reached out to Rockstar support for assistance on the matter and they had this to say:

Hello Mickv1990, Thank you for contacting Rockstar Support. We understand that you are experiencing the crashing issue unable to play GTA San Andreas on Android. We appreciate you for taking the time to report this issue to us. We would like to inform you that we are aware of this issue at this point of time. We appreciate your time and patience while we work on a fix. Kindly accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this has caused. If you have any other questions or concerns about the game, please let us know so that we can improve the experience together. Best regards, Ivan M. Rockstar Support

It's been two months since this issue arose and Rockstar still hasn't released a fix for the game.

People's Reaction

Players had a very negative reaction to the issue. Many went to the GTA San Andreas game page on the Google Playstore and left one-star reviews.

Many players are unhappy that Rockstar has done nothing about this problem for months now and are ignoring their playerbase.

@RockstarSupport GTA San Andreas is crashing on my google pixel 4a with Android 11.



Fix it or refund the money.@madebygoogle @RockstarGames — Ashwin Deshpande (@ashwin2512) June 4, 2021

@RockstarSupport GTA: San Andreas for Android doesn't launch anymore since the Android 11 update. It just crashes upon launch. Any chance of fixing this? Many reviews on the Play Store also show this is a widespread issue. — Ryan O'Donnell 🍥 (@iamryanodonnell) May 11, 2021

Others took to Twitter to try to get in touch with Rockstar Support, hoping for some clarity on the situation.

