5 of the hardest GTA San Andreas requirements for 100% completion

GTA San Andreas's 100% completion requirements are appropriately hard given the circumstances.

Not every requirement is difficult. Likewise, some of these strenuous requirements have some easy subsections within them. However, it's vital to note that these arduous requirements often involve massive time sinks, which results in GTA San Andreas players spending a lot of time on something so minor.

Still, some GTA San Andreas players love to go for 100% completion in various video games. That means that some requirements are inevitably going to get in their way. Either the player overcomes them and perseveres, or they give up and do something else.

Five of the hardest GTA San Andreas requirements for 100% completion

5) All Exports and Imports

There are three lists for GTA San Andreas players to complete if they wish to get 100% completion in GTA San Andreas. There are 30 vehicles in total that a player needs to collect, but it's worth noting that they have to complete one list before going to another.

Some vehicles are easy to find, while others can be trickier without resorting to a guide. Even if they find all of the vehicles that they need, the GTA San Andreas player also has to make sure that they deliver it to the same destination each and every time.

4) 1st place in all races

All of these types of races are required for 100% completion (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are 16 street races in GTA San Andreas for players to participate in, and they have to get 1st place in all of them. Any other ranking won't count for 100% completion in GTA San Andreas.

On a side note, there are also six more races that a player has to complete (although there are no opponents in these races). Not to mention, there are also two more Stadium Events that involve races.

If the player is a terrible driver, these requirements are going to be brutal.

3) All trucking side missions

Not all vehicle side missions are required for 100% completion, but trucking is one of them. There are 8 trucking missions in total, with some of them being more annoying than anything else. As the name would imply, the player is supposed to deliver some cargo to a destination.

Unfortunately, the vehicle isn't particularly great, and the cargo has a habit of slipping off rather easily. Some of these missions involve a Wanted Level, which can make it seem like artificial difficulty more than anything else.

2) All main and side-story missions

All storyline missions and side missions are required for 100% completion. While the vast majority of these missions are easy, there are a few outliers that have been known to frustrate GTA San Andreas players.

A mission like Supply Lines... is infamously hated. It's not required to beat the game, but it is required for 100% completion, so any GTA San Andreas player looking to get to that landmark has to do it.

Even outside of the more difficult missions, it's worth noting that doing every single main and side-missions will take a lot of time for most GTA San Andreas players.

1) Collecting all collectibles (except Unique Stunt Jumps)

One of the most difficult parts of any collectathon is the fact that players won't know which ones they've collected and which ones they haven't. It's not marked on the map like mission markers, so this means that players might backtrack and see a collectible they've already collected.

This is especially egregious given that there are 100 Tags, 50 Oysters, 50 Snapshots, and 50 Horseshoes. San Andreas is a big map, so it's going to take a long time to find every collectible, even if the player resorts to using a guide.

Without a guide, it's going to take even longer.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

