5 times Zero annoyed GTA San Andreas players

GTA San Andreas players remember Zero for all the wrong reasons because he is a considerable nuisance from beginning to end.

On the surface level, Zero is arguably one of the nicer characters in GTA San Andreas. He may be a childish stupid criminal, but he's not one to let out curse words. However, he can get under the player's skin for several reasons. Zero provides some of the worst missions in the entire game.

Even his voice actor (David Cross) barely tolerates the characters. Zero will constantly annoy the player with either his shrill voice or his unreasonable demands. Most GTA San Andreas players can ignore him. Unfortunately, his asset is a requirement for 100% completion.

Five times in GTA San Andreas where Zero was an annoyance

5) He provides some of the worst missions in the game

The Zero RC missions are a festering boil on the buttocks of GTA San Andreas. Supply Lines is single-handedly one of the worst missions in the series. There is a strict time limit, the RC plane barely carries fuel, and the enemy routes can be completely randomized.

New Model Army also takes time to practice, since RC controls aren't the cleanest. There is a reason why Rockstar Games gave up on these types of missions.

4) Zero gets in the way of a major heist

One of the stupidest things a criminal can do is let their rivals know what they're up to. Zero finds out the hard way when he tells Berkely about an upcoming casino heist. Naturally, Berkely makes it more difficult for the player to escape.

At the end of the raid, CJ does what anyone else would do in his position - punch Zero square in the jaw. At the very least, it's one of the more satisfying moments in GTA San Andreas.

3) He is a completely uncool character

Zero stands out like a sore thumb. While someone like CJ leaves pools of blood and piles of bodies, Zero wins science fairs and gets wedgied. Admittedly, these moments are played for laughs. It's good for a chuckle or two.

However, Zero doesn't have what it takes to make it in the criminal world of GTA. He's completely out of his element. CJ pretty much has to do the hard work for him. Whereas CJ settles his rivalries on the streets, Zero plays tabletop games instead. It's a striking contrast.

2) Zero RC is required for 100% completion

For the GTA San Andreas players who want to fully beat the game, they must accept the fact the Zero RC missions are unavoidable. The main story can be completed without even bothering with Supply Lines. The same cannot be said for 100% completion.

As a result, these players will inevitably have to deal with Zero. It's not a matter of if but when, and that's the worst part. His unforgiving missions are a very low point for San Fierro.

1) His voice is unpleasant to the ears

David Cross does a spectacular job in his voice acting role. Zero sounds exactly as one expects him to. Unfortunately for certain players, his voice can be grating at times. Anytime he turns into a psychopathic man-child, expects Zero to go over-the-top in his declarations of war.

While it can be funny hearing him for the first time, it does get annoying to have to hear the following in Supply Lines:

"Launch the Red Baron!"

GTA San Andreas players should expect to hear this line a lot.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen