5 reasons why GTA San Andreas has the best collectibles in the series

As far as the GTA series goes, it's hard to argue that GTA San Andreas doesn't have the best collectibles in the series.

Not everybody loves collectathons, but there is something endearing about GTA San Andreas's collectibles. They're completely optional, but they reward creative players who seek to explore the various cities in GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas stands out as having the most collectibles in the 3D universe. Not only that, but these collectibles perfectly complement the gigantic map GTA San Andreas has (compared to most other GTA games).

Add in terrific rewards, and it's easy to see why GTA San Andreas' collectibles stand out as some of the best in the series.

Five reasons why GTA San Andreas' collectibles are so good

#5 - The collectibles are easily recognizable

The Oyster here sticks out (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most GTA games have recognizable collectibles, but not all of them. Fortunately, GTA San Andreas is in the former category. Tags, Horseshoes, and Oysters are all easily spotted all over the world.

Hence, players aren't likely to miss them if they're nearby. One could argue that Snapshots are hard to notice, but the bright light at night makes it pretty obvious where they can be located. Likewise, using a camera shows where the icons are.

#4 - GTA San Andreas has one of the highest numbers of collectibles

Snapshots are just one example (Image via Blogspot)

When one compares GTA San Andreas to other games in the series, it should become readily apparent that GTA San Andreas has a ton of collectibles. It might not have as many as GTA 5/GTA Online, but it has more than the rest of the games in the series.

GTA San Andreas has the following collectibles:

Tags

Snapshots

Horseshoes

Oysters

Unique Stunt Jumps

Rampages (multiplayer only)

#3 - The collectibles are in creative spots

Some collectibles within the GTA series are placed in awkward or inconvenient locations. Likewise, they might not make full use of the city they're present in. Thankfully, GTA San Andreas' collectibles make terrific use of the cities they're in.

Tags are in plenty of interesting spots in Los Santos. Snapshots and Horseshoes are the same for San Fierro and Las Venturas, respectively. Oysters are also present in bodies of water, a first for collectibles in the GTA series.

#2 - The collectibles are collected in creative ways

Some collectibles are collected in the standard way most GTA players are used to. Horseshoes and Oysters are a good example of that, as players just need to touch them to collect them. However, Snapshots and Tags are more complicated.

Snapshots require the player to use a camera, which gives an otherwise useless weapon some genuine use. Likewise, the same can be said for the Spray Can and Tags.

#1 - The rewards are excellent for most collectibles

The Los Santos rewards are basic, but they're good (Image via GTA Wiki)

While the Unique Stunt Jumps reward is nothing special, the rest of the single-player collectibles are great. Tags give all GSF members Desert Eagles, SMGs, and Knives. Not only that, but it also spawns a Molotov Cocktail, AK-47, Sawn-Off Shotgun, and Tec 9 at the Johnson Safehouse.

Snapshots give a bonus of $100K and the following weapons spawn at the Doherty Garage:

Micro Uzi

Grenades

Pump Action Shotgun

Sniper Rifle

Horseshoes also give a bonus of $100K, and the following weapons will spawn in front of the Four Dragons Casino:

SMG

Satchel Charges

Combat Shotgun

M4

Oysters help CJ date his girlfriends again if they dump him or die, as well as maxing out his Lung Capacity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

