5 notable missions in the GTA series where the player has to use a camera

A picture is worth a thousand words, so it's no surprise that a camera can be a useful item in the GTA series.

The camera is a non-harmful weapon in the GTA series that does what everybody expects it to do. It takes pictures of whatever the player is aiming at. It's a simple concept most players can understand, especially since most of them have taken a picture before with either a camera or a phone.

This article will focus on missions where the player takes a picture with a camera. While there are missions in the HD universe where they do so with a phone, there is a distinct difference between a camera and a phone. The former is classified as a weapon, whereas the latter is always available to the player in their respective games.

Five iconic missions in the GTA series where the player had to use a camera

#5 - Photo Opportunity (GTA San Andreas)

Photo Opportunity is a simple mission yet an iconic one in GTA San Andreas. Here, the player picks up Cesar and they go to a location in the countryside to gather some intel on their enemies.

From there, they spot Ryder, T-Bone Mendez, Mike Toreno, and Jizzy B. CJ has to take a photo of these four individuals, and it's a pretty safe mission. There's not much action going on, but its storyline importance makes it so memorable.

#4 - The Mugshot Longshot (GTA Vice City Stories)

Victor and Lance Vance lie to the Mendez brothers about who stole their coke. Rather than admit they did it (and cause unnecessary conflict for themselves), they decide to frame it all on Sgt. Martinez.

Sgt. Martinez isn't actually an undercover DEA agent, but the Mendez brothers are none the wiser. Everything goes according to plan, and the Vance Brothers do a few more missions for the Mendez Brothers afterward.

#3 - Architectural Espionage (GTA San Andreas)

Here, CJ goes to the City Planning Department to take a photograph of the Caligula Casino's blueprints. Of course, not everything goes according to plan, so CJ has to evade some cops and security after getting that photo.

This mission makes good use of an otherwise useless interior, and it's also involved in the memorable side storyline for robbing Caligula's. Plus, CJ turning the lights off on Wu Zi Mu at the end of the intro cutscene is pretty amusing.

#2 - Snappy Dresser (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Toni Cipriani is sick of his mother praising Giovanni Casa, so he wants to prove that the latter isn't the man his mother thinks he is. This mission involves the player tailing Giovanni for a while before the player has to take a photo of him in a diaper chasing prostitutes.

Unfortunately for Toni, his mother disapproves of this. Instead, she finds it embarrassing that Toni would waste his time taking a picture of that rather than doing something more meaningful.

#1 - Martha's Mugshot (GTA Vice City)

Taking a picture of a politician in an embarrassing outfit is a step up from taking a picture of a butcher in a diaper. In Martha's Mugshot, Tommy Vercetti follows Candy Suxxx as her Stretch takes her to Alex Shrub's location.

From there, Tommy goes to a building opposite of the one those two are in and then takes a few photos of Alex Shrub in a questionable outfit. Other than him wanting to be called Martha, this mission is memorable for the FBI that tries to chase down the player.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod