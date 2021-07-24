5 surprising requirements for 100% completion in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has some interesting requirements for 100% completion.

100% completion is usually a daunting task in any video game, but GTA San Andreas is surprisingly lenient with the term. That said, there are some elements about GTA San Andreas's 100% completion that are rather surprising, for one reason or another.

Some objectives for 100% completion are braindead obvious (like completing all storyline missions). Of course, some other requirements are predictable to include, but not necessarily in how GTA San Andreas executes them. For example, all collectibles are a reasonable requirement, but omitting Unique Stunt Jumps is a little weird.

Five interesting requirements for 100% completion in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Purchasing all of the Hotel Suites

Players need all of these minor properties for 100% completion (Image via GTA Wiki)

Hotel Suites are just minor properties that CJ can purchase in GTA San Andreas. Sadly, he doesn't have full control over the hotels or casinos that the Hotel Suites come with.

There aren't any garages in these Hotel Suites, so they're often forgettable properties some GTA San Andreas players pass up on. On a similar note, all properties are required for 100% completion.

Interestingly enough, the Vank Hoff in the Park Hotel Suite costs $50,000, whereas all of the other ones cost $6,000.

#4 - Freight Train Challenge Level 2

Requiring vehicle missions for 100% completion isn't anything new in the GTA series, except this one stands out for two reasons. First, the Burglar side mission isn't required to be completed for 100% completion.

The Burglar's side mission gives far better rewards by comparison, too.

Second, it's easy for players to not know that trains even have a side mission in GTA San Andreas. It's not the most convenient method of transport in the game, which makes it easy to miss for casual players trying 100% completion for the first time.

#3 - All collectibles except Unique Stunt Jumps

Stunt Jumps aren't required (Image via GTA Wiki)

Collectibles are often a factor in achieving 100% completion in most GTA titles, but, strangely, Unique Stunt Jumps is omitted from this category. Unique Stunt Jumps appear in the statistics, but it doesn't actually matter in the grand scheme of things.

The only reward for doing Unique Stunt Jumps is a small sum of money. Interestingly enough, all other collectibles count (except for multiplayer rampages, for obvious reasons).

#2 - All schools with at least a bronze medal

Only bronze medals are needed (Image via GTA Wiki)

Passing all of the schools in GTA San Andreas is one thing, but only requiring a bronze medal as the bare minimum for 100% completion is interesting. GTA San Andreas players can at least get additional vehicles if they have silver or gold medals in everything, even if it doesn't contribute to 100% completion.

As the requirement for 100% completion is at least bronze medals in every school, players can still go for gold if they want the additional vehicles.

#1 - Passing Kickstart with at least 26 points

Kickstart is a minor, easy-to-miss stadium event in GTA San Andreas. It's held in the Blackfield Stadium every day except for Monday and Wednesday (the player wouldn't know what day it is normally).

A perfect score of 61 points is not required to achieve 100% completion. 26 points is easy to achieve, at the very least.



