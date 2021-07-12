Where to find all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5

GTA 5 is a treasure trove of content, offering players everything from a gritty story to playing golf. One of the most skilled aspects of the game are the 50 stunt jumps littered around the map. Completing most of the jumps is simple enough. Finding them across the 75.84 square kilometers that the state of San Andreas has to offer is the real challenge. To get 100% completion status in GTA 5, players must complete at least 25 out of the 50 available stunt jumps.

Location of all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5

Map with all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5

Location 1: Vinewood Hills

Location 2: Little Seoul

Location 3: North Calafia Way

Location 4: Paleto Bay

Location 5: Raton Pass

Location 6: Elgin Avenue Parking Garage

Location 7: Parking Garage on Peaceful Street

Location 8: Del Perro Freeway Overpass

Location 9: Equality Way

Location 10: Rockford Plaza

Location 11: Vinewood Hills

Location 12: Mount Gordo

Location 13: South of Boilinbroke Penitentiary

Location 14: Pillbox Hill West Entrance

Location 15: Little Seoul/Decker St

Location 16: South Los Santos

Location 17: Police Station Parking Structure

Location 18: Overpass Above San Andreas Blvd

Location 19: Construction Site in Paleto Bay

Location 20: Senora Freeway

Location 21: Los Santos Golf Club

Location 22: Docks, South Port of Los Santos

Location 23: Sandy Shores

Location 24: Los Santos Freeway Flood Drains

Location 25:South Los Santos, Medical Building

Location 26: La Puerta Freeway

Location 27: Los Santos Airport

Location 28: Pacific Bluffs

Location 29: Sandyy Shores Landing Strip

Location 30: Dutch London St

Location 31: Terminal, Port Los Santos

Location 32: Alternative Wind Farm in Sandy Shores

Location 33: Elysian Island

Location 34: Port of Los Santos

Location 35: South End of Port of Los Santos

Location 36: Port of Los Santos South of Jump 34

Location 37: Port of Los Santos, Beside Jump 34

Location 38: Port of Los Santos, Souther Section

Location 39: Port of Los Santos, East Side

Location 40: Port of Los Santos, South of Railroad

Location 41: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road East

Location 42: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road West

Location 43: Los Santos Drain Control

Location 44: Palomino Avenue

Location 45: La Puerta Freeway

Location 46: Del Perro Freeway

Location 47: Rockford Hills Arcade

Location 48: Rockford Hills

Location 49: Murrieta Oil Field

Location 50: Elysian on the South Side of Chum Street

After completing all 50 stunt jumps, players will earn "Show Off" achievement. Completing stunt jumps in GTA Online can unlock certain vehicle customizations.

Edited by Srijan Sen