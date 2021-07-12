Where to find all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5

GTA 5 is a treasure trove of content, offering players everything from a gritty story to playing golf. One of the most skilled aspects of the game are the 50 stunt jumps littered around the map. Completing most of the jumps is simple enough. Finding them across the 75.84 square kilometers that the state of San Andreas has to offer is the real challenge. To get 100% completion status in GTA 5, players must complete at least 25 out of the 50 available stunt jumps.
Also read: How to easily complete Dispatch missions in GTA Online
Location of all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5
Location 1: Vinewood Hills
Location 2: Little Seoul
Location 3: North Calafia Way
Location 4: Paleto Bay
Location 5: Raton Pass
Location 6: Elgin Avenue Parking Garage
Location 7: Parking Garage on Peaceful Street
Location 8: Del Perro Freeway Overpass
Location 9: Equality Way
Location 10: Rockford Plaza
Location 11: Vinewood Hills
Location 12: Mount Gordo
Location 13: South of Boilinbroke Penitentiary
Location 14: Pillbox Hill West Entrance
Location 15: Little Seoul/Decker St
Location 16: South Los Santos
Location 17: Police Station Parking Structure
Location 18: Overpass Above San Andreas Blvd
Location 19: Construction Site in Paleto Bay
Location 20: Senora Freeway
Location 21: Los Santos Golf Club
Location 22: Docks, South Port of Los Santos
Location 23: Sandy Shores
Location 24: Los Santos Freeway Flood Drains
Location 25:South Los Santos, Medical Building
Location 26: La Puerta Freeway
Location 27: Los Santos Airport
Location 28: Pacific Bluffs
Location 29: Sandyy Shores Landing Strip
Location 30: Dutch London St
Location 31: Terminal, Port Los Santos
Location 32: Alternative Wind Farm in Sandy Shores
Location 33: Elysian Island
Location 34: Port of Los Santos
Location 35: South End of Port of Los Santos
Location 36: Port of Los Santos South of Jump 34
Location 37: Port of Los Santos, Beside Jump 34
Location 38: Port of Los Santos, Souther Section
Location 39: Port of Los Santos, East Side
Location 40: Port of Los Santos, South of Railroad
Location 41: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road East
Location 42: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road West
Location 43: Los Santos Drain Control
Location 44: Palomino Avenue
Location 45: La Puerta Freeway
Location 46: Del Perro Freeway
Location 47: Rockford Hills Arcade
Location 48: Rockford Hills
Location 49: Murrieta Oil Field
Location 50: Elysian on the South Side of Chum Street
After completing all 50 stunt jumps, players will earn "Show Off" achievement. Completing stunt jumps in GTA Online can unlock certain vehicle customizations.
Also read: 3 things in the GTA San Andreas storyline that makes no sense