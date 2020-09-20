GTA 5 100 Percent Checklist: How long does it take to beat the game?

The GTA franchise has made a habit out of putting out cultural landmarks in gaming, whether it is revolutionizing a genre with GTA III or setting new standards for attention-to-detail with GTA V.
In terms of game length and play-time, GTA V can offer more than 80 hours of gameplay if the player decides to indeed cross off every item on the checklist. While it would later be eclipsed by even more expansive RPG games like The Witcher 3, GTA V remains a massive game in every sense.
The player, post-completion of the story, can still spend hours chasing that elusive Platinum trophy and completing all the Side Missions and Activities required to 100 percent the game.
Here is a brief rundown for everything a player must do to 100 percent GTA V.
GTA 5 100 Percent Checklist
Missions
Missions include the 69 Story Missions, which are relatively easy to complete and shouldn't take too much time. Essentially, playing through the story will complete the 69 missions. This is, by far, the easiest part of the GTA 5 100 Percent Checklist.
The rest of the checklist gets progressively more obscure and somewhat tedious.
Strangers and Freaks
There are a total of 20 Strangers and Freaks missions split between the three characters. All of them are unique to each character, and the player must complete them to cross this off the checklist.
These appear as "?" on the map, and the color of the question mark will indicate which character can complete the mission: Blue for Michael, Orange for Trevor, Green for Franklin.
Misc
- Purchase some Clothes
- Purchase a Car mod
- Purchase a Haircut
- Purchase a Tattoo
- Purchase a Weapon
- Purchase any 5 Properties (this does not include properties for stored vehicles like the Marina or the hangar)
- Purchase a car from a Website
- Collect 50 Spaceship Parts
- Collect 50 Letter Scraps
- Collect 30 Submarine Parts
- Collect 30 Nuclear Waste
- Walk and Play fetch with Chop
- Complete a Booty Call
- Receive a Prostitute Service (not the same as Booty Call)
- Watch TV
- Purchase Stocks
- Hold up a Store
- Complete 25x Under the Bridge
- Complete 8x Knife Flights
- Complete 25x Stunt Jumps
- Ride the Cable Car
- Use the Car Wash
- Use a Fairground Ride
- Visit the Cinema (must go solo)
Perform Yoga
- Friend Activity: Visit a Bar
- Friend Activity: Visit the Cinema
- Friend Activity: Visit the Strip Club
- Friend Activity: Play Darts
- Friend Activity: Play Golf
- Friend Activity: Play Tennis
(source: ign)
Note: 16 of these must be completed in order to fulfill the criteria for Miscellaneous Activities.
Hobbies and Pasttimes
All of these activities and their variants must be completed, 42 of them in total, in order to achieve this part of the GTA 5 checklist.
- Arms Trafficking Air
- Arms Trafficking Ground
- Bail Bond
- Darts
- Flight School
- Golf
- Hao Street Races
- Hunting
- Offroad Races
- Parachute Jumps
- Sea Races
- Strip Club
- Stunt Plane Time Trials
- Tennis
- Triathlon
- Yoga
Random Events
These will seemingly occur out of nowhere with either of the three characters.Published 20 Sep 2020, 17:28 IST