GTA 5 100 Percent Checklist: How long does it take to beat the game?

The GTA franchise has made a habit out of putting out cultural landmarks in gaming, whether it is revolutionizing a genre with GTA III or setting new standards for attention-to-detail with GTA V.

In terms of game length and play-time, GTA V can offer more than 80 hours of gameplay if the player decides to indeed cross off every item on the checklist. While it would later be eclipsed by even more expansive RPG games like The Witcher 3, GTA V remains a massive game in every sense.

The player, post-completion of the story, can still spend hours chasing that elusive Platinum trophy and completing all the Side Missions and Activities required to 100 percent the game.

Here is a brief rundown for everything a player must do to 100 percent GTA V.

GTA 5 100 Percent Checklist

Missions

Missions include the 69 Story Missions, which are relatively easy to complete and shouldn't take too much time. Essentially, playing through the story will complete the 69 missions. This is, by far, the easiest part of the GTA 5 100 Percent Checklist.

The rest of the checklist gets progressively more obscure and somewhat tedious.

Strangers and Freaks

There are a total of 20 Strangers and Freaks missions split between the three characters. All of them are unique to each character, and the player must complete them to cross this off the checklist.

These appear as "?" on the map, and the color of the question mark will indicate which character can complete the mission: Blue for Michael, Orange for Trevor, Green for Franklin.

Misc

Purchase some Clothes

Purchase a Car mod

Purchase a Haircut

Purchase a Tattoo

Purchase a Weapon

Purchase any 5 Properties (this does not include properties for stored vehicles like the Marina or the hangar)

Purchase a car from a Website

Collect 50 Spaceship Parts

Collect 50 Letter Scraps

Collect 30 Submarine Parts

Collect 30 Nuclear Waste

Walk and Play fetch with Chop

Complete a Booty Call

Receive a Prostitute Service (not the same as Booty Call)

Watch TV

Purchase Stocks

Hold up a Store

Complete 25x Under the Bridge

Complete 8x Knife Flights

Complete 25x Stunt Jumps

Ride the Cable Car

Use the Car Wash

Use a Fairground Ride

Visit the Cinema (must go solo)

Perform Yoga

Friend Activity: Visit a Bar

Friend Activity: Visit the Cinema

Friend Activity: Visit the Strip Club

Friend Activity: Play Darts

Friend Activity: Play Golf

Friend Activity: Play Tennis

(source: ign)

Note: 16 of these must be completed in order to fulfill the criteria for Miscellaneous Activities.

Hobbies and Pasttimes

All of these activities and their variants must be completed, 42 of them in total, in order to achieve this part of the GTA 5 checklist.

Arms Trafficking Air

Arms Trafficking Ground

Bail Bond

Darts

Flight School

Golf

Hao Street Races

Hunting

Offroad Races

Parachute Jumps

Sea Races

Strip Club

Stunt Plane Time Trials

Tennis

Triathlon

Yoga

Random Events

These will seemingly occur out of nowhere with either of the three characters.