5 things that are surprisingly not required for 100% completion in GTA San Andreas

100% completion in GTA San Andreas doesn't actually mean that the player has to do everything in the game. Sometimes, even the seemingly obvious requirements are not required for 100% completion.

Considering GTA San Andreas doesn't outrightly tell players what's required for 100% completion, it's understandable that players make mistakes in this regard.

This article takes a look at five intriguing features that are required for 100% completion in other GTA games, but not in GTA San Andreas.

5 things that players do not need to do for 100% completion in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Beat the Cock!

GTA San Andreas does not require any participation in the Beat the Cock! Challenge for 100% completion.

Players do get achievements for participating in such triathlons on certain consoles, but no port needs them for 100% completion.

There are two versions of Beat the Cock! in GTA San Andreas. Players can participate in them for a small cash prize or for fun.

#4 - Earning $10,000 or more from the Burglar side mission

The BradyGames Official Strategy Guide for GTA San Andreas erroneously claims that earning $10,000 or more from the Burglar side mission is a requirement for 100% completion.

While doing so unlocks infinite sprint, it does not influence how much closer the player gets to 100% completion.

#3 - All gold medals in the schools

Only bronze medals are required for 100% completion in GTA San Andreas.

Silver and gold medals can only be collected to unlock additional vehicles respective to each school. These bonus vehicles are nice rewards, but they're not necessary to have.

Many players assume that all gold medals are a requirement for 100% completion, but they simply aren't.

#2 - All 70 Unique Stunt Jumps

An example of a Unique Stunt Jump (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most collectibles count towards 100% completion in GTA San Andreas, but Unique Stunt Jumps aren't one of them.

There are 70 Unique Stunt Jumps in the game, but all a player gets out of doing them is a small amount of money.

Interestingly, Unique Stunt Jumps are required for 100% completion in other GTA titles.

#1 - Having all gang territories

Gang territories, as they appear in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Gang territory is a unique feature introduced in GTA San Andreas for Gang Warfare. However, having all gang territories is not required for 100% completion.

Gang territory is a cool feature, but it's ultimately pointless for GTA San Andreas players unless they're bothered by seeing rival gangs or having their territories come under attack.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

