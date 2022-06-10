Top 5 hidden locations in GTA San Andreas that many players aren't aware of

GTA San Andreas was released nearly two decades ago, and many fans have completed it multiple times by now. However, the game was so jam-packed with details that not all secrets are known to players. Some are discussed to this day.

This article examines some of the game's most intriguing hidden locations in greater depth. These vary from places that are frequently missed by players to those that were left seemingly unfinished by Rockstar.

Hidden locations in GTA San Andreas like the police bribe tunnel that every player should know about

1) Police bribe tunnel

There's a small tunnel that can be found on the outskirts of northwestern Fort Carson. It's quite easy to find since the tunnel is situated right behind the Fort Carson Safehouse. Players can locate it somewhat north of the safehouse if they descend the steep hill that leads towards the water.

It comes to an end along the highway leading to the Sherman Dam and Regular Tom. It's one of several places in GTA San Andreas where players can get a Police Bribe star. This also implies that the place was never intended to be well-hidden.

It's a particularly narrow and dark tunnel which has led to several myths involving cave monsters. The steep incline makes cars susceptible to falling into the river below. Hence, it is best to get there by foot or with a motorbike like Sanchez.

2) Unmarked shack

Just above the city of Los Santos is Red County, and in this semi-rural mountainside, there's a small region called North Rock. There is an abandoned shack here that cannot be found on the map or the in-game radar. It is located in the south-eastern section of Red County, near the railway tracks and the hills.

The shack can be easily spotted as it's the only man-made building in this particular region. The floor of this shack seems to be covered in blood, much like the strange shack at the Panopticon, found in the northwestern section of Red County.

GTA fans have associated the Leatherface myth with the place, while some have even claimed to see Piggsy from Manhunt appear here. None of these myths can be proven true, but the fact that Rockstar added this creepy shack to the game is definitely interesting.

3) Unused restaurant interiors

While CJ is on a date with one of his girlfriends, he can visit multiple restaurants, clubs, diners, and so on. Some of these restaurants, like the World of Coq, and the Steakhouse are not normally enterable. The former has three outlets while the latter has only one, and they all share the same interior.

The interior comprises of a medium-sized room with chairs, pottery, an outdoor eating area, and ambient background music. Despite being fairly big and intricate, just a tiny portion of it is visible during the dating sequences. These interiors can only be accessed via cheats, mods, or glitches.

The Enterable Hidden Interiors mod, which was recently (February 2022) updated to version 4.3, can be used to gain access to these locations. Players not wishing to use mods or cheats can use the jetpack, although doing so is quite tricky.

4) Floating doors

As mentioned above, the hidden interior universe in GTA San Andreas can only be accessed with cheats, mods, or exploits. All in-game interiors are located in this particular 'universe.'

There are also some hidden doors in the game that are suspended mid-air. To access these, players will need mods such as the Airbreak mod.

Two such doors can be found just opposite the Cluckin' Bell in Bone County. Entering these will bring the player to a home interior, similar to those seen in burglary missions. However, these interiors are never used during the actual missions and are just leftovers.

5) Police impound garages

Police impound garages are an incomplete feature left behind in GTA San Andreas in a somewhat working state. The game was supposed to feature a mission where CJ drives to the LSPD impound garage and takes his car back.

Since the mission was cut from the final game, players aren't informed about impound garages. However, they work just like in GTA 5, where unattended cars are taken to the nearest garage. Each city has its own impound garage, but they're a bit glitchy, especially when spawning vehicles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

