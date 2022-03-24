How to get an impounded car back in GTA Online

One of the most annoying things about GTA Online for some players is wondering how they can get their impounded car back. Typically, a player's vehicle will end up at an Impound Garage if they get killed by a police officer, and that vehicle happens to be nearby.

The game doesn't provide the most straightforward explanation for how players can get it back. Hence there's a need for short guides like this one.

There are several ways to get an impounded car back in GTA Online:

Steal it back

Pay $250

Pay $1,000 to have their assistant retrieve it (requires owning an Office)

Let the vehicle be destroyed and pay the insurance cost

There is only one Impound Garage location in GTA Online, and it's the same one as the property that players could buy in GTA 5 in Rancho/Innocence BLVD.

Getting an impounded car back in GTA Online

The Impound Garage's location (Image via Rockstar Games)

It doesn't matter which way the player chooses to reacquire their impounded car in GTA Online because all four methods work. Convenience and cost are the two main factors to consider, although gamers should know that all four options are easy. Any vehicle that isn't picked up will be unusable until the player reobtains it.

Going around the alley and jumping down is extremely easy to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first method to discuss involves breaking into the LSPD Auto Impound and taking the impounded vehicle by force. It's free (except for the cost of any ammo the player uses on law enforcement), but it's ultimately inefficient due to requiring the player to go there in person.

If the player dies here, their vehicle will likely be destroyed, making them have to pay for insurance. Thus, it's recommended to only go here on foot if the player is skillful enough to get away from cops without a hassle.

Keep in mind that players will get a three-star Wanted Level for attempting this method in GTA Online.

Paying to get the impounded car back

Every player should have at least $250 in their bank account (Image via Rockstar Games)

A $250 fee is pocket change in GTA Online. It's similar to the previous method in which the player has to go out of their way to get their impounded car back, but there's no risk of any Wanted Level shenanigans occurring.

Simply approach any of the gates, and the player should get a prompt telling them that they can spend $250 to go inside. Accept that fee, run inside, grab the impounded car, and drive out.

The most convenient option would be the $1,000 fee as it can be done anywhere with a phone, but it requires the player to own an Office. If the player fulfills this condition, they only have to contact their assistant on their phone and choose the "Recover vehicle from Impound" option.

This vehicle will be brought to the player and already be fully repaired for their convenience. The cheapest Office is $1,000,000, but players are recommended to own one given its general usefulness outside of this niche feature.

Using insurance to get an impounded car that was destroyed

The final method to obtaining an impounded car in GTA Online involves letting it get destroyed and then calling Mors Mutual Insurance to pick it up. The cost of doing this will vary from vehicle to vehicle. GTA Online players should know that they can let the cops destroy the vehicle by not picking it up over time.

Edited by Shaheen Banu