Mors Mutual Insurance in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online players are fortunate enough to have a great insurance plan for their vehicles. Once they own a garage where they can store their cars and bikes, they can take full advantage of the benefits of Mors Mutual Insurance cover.

Previous GTA games did not offer this option and it was always frustrating to lose a favorite car when it had not been saved in a garage. If a car exploded, it was gone for good.

This article hopes to enlighten players about everything related to the Mors Mutual Insurance company in GTA Online.

Why Mors Mutual Insurance is so useful in GTA Online

The addition of an insurance company to GTA Online was a stroke of genius. It allows players to reclaim their destroyed vehicles with not much more than a call to Mors Mutual Insurance, and sometimes a small fee.

"All it takes is one quick call to Mors Mutual, and we will replace any vehicle that is fully insured with us - hassle free. Mors Mutual Insurance is sold at participating garages. See website for terms and conditions, and expceptions." - MMI ad.

Players must first buy their Mors Mutual Insurance for a one-off premium from Los Santos Customs. The cost of insurance will vary depending on the vehicle class. Buying a car from websites in the game automatically gives the vehicle insurance and places it in the players' garage of choice.

This allows GTA Online players to rest easy if a griefer destroys their fully-upgraded million-dollar vehicle. The insurance will cover it and the vehicle will be returned to the player's garage or the Mors Mutual depot. The enemy who blows up the vehicle will incur a cost, which will vary depending on the value of the vehicle destroyed.

Replacing your car is only a phone call or two away

Once a vehicle has been destroyed by the player, police or other GTA Online players, it is extremely easy to make a claim and have it replaced. If players destroy their own vehicles, they will have to pay a small deductable price for replacement, based on the vehicle's value.

First, bring up the phone and cycle through contacts to find Mors Mutual Insurance. Select the vehicle that needs to be replaced. Within seconds, it will be returned to the garage, including any modifications the players have made. This works the same way if there are multiple claims being made at once. All of these vehicles will be returned to the garage.

The main depot for Mors Mutual Insurance, where players can sometimes collect their vehicles, is based at the Vapid Dealership on Adam's Apple Boulevard.

Thanks to the GTA Online community, players no longer have to scour the map in search of lost or destroyed vehicles.

With help from Mors Mutual Insurance and the Mechanic, players have access to all of their favorite saved and insured vehicles in GTA Online at the tap of some buttons.

Edited by Sabine Algur