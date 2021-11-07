How to play Motor Wars in GTA Online

GTA Online players should check out Motor Wars since it currently offers some good rewards.

Motor Wars is one of the oldest Adversary Modes in GTA Online. It first made its appearance back in 2017 but now makes its return in 2021. It's a chaotic battlefield as players scramble for weapons and vehicles, with their skills and teamwork to save them.

Some players might not be familiar with this particular mode. There are so many available in GTA Online that it's hard to keep track. This article will briefly go over the details of this Adversary Mode. There is nothing quite like a battle royal in GTA Online, which Motors Wars provides.

GTA Online: How to play Motor Wars

Motor Wars was released back in the Smuggler's Run update. Five years later, it still finds a solid player base. Of course, GTA Online likes to rotate its Adversary Modes. This article will hopefully explain how to play Motor Wars.

Here are the rules

Motor Wars is a Last Man Standing match in GTA Online. The minimum number of players is four, while the maximum is 28. Meanwhile, the number of teams ranges from two to four.

The main objective is to eliminate rival teams in a random fight zone. When a player is taken out, they will not return to the battlefield. Instead, they have to wait until the timer runs out. Whoever has the most eliminations wins this battle mode.

When the match starts, players will jump from a Cargobob and land with a parachute. Afterward, they have to fight other players, who can pick up random weapons and vehicles. This is very similar to the popular battle royale genre of games. Players do carry default weapons, such as knives and pistols.

Several weaponized vehicles can be found on the map. However, they often require another teammate to operate the guns. The maps will get smaller as time progresses, so they have to act quickly.

Tips and tricks

All the weapons and vehicles show up on the mini-map. GTA Online players can use this to their advantage. It's a good idea to go after explosive weapons, such as the rocket launcher. Machine guns are also suitable for taking out enemies in vehicles.

Players should also use the Ruiner 2000 for transportation. They can easily travel great distances with this vehicle. However, they need to be careful since this version of the vehicle lacks durability.

Last but not least, players could also rely on their friends. It's a great idea to communicate what is going on. Players need to work together if they want to survive Motor Wars.

Earn double the rewards this week (November 2021)

As a bonus, GTA Online will double the rewards for Motor Wars. Players will earn twice the money and reputation with this Adversary Mode. Now is a good time for players to try it out for themselves.

This is as close to PUBG: Battlegrounds as GTA Online will ever get. Players should choose their landing spots very carefully since it could mean life or death. Motor Wars is a very serious business in GTA Online.

