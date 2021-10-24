5 best landing spots in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is a fast-paced battle royale title filled with intense gameplay. Each game lasts around 10 minutes and as a result, the choice of landing location has a significant impact on the future course of the match.

Players can choose hot drops that provide a considerable amount of loot and risk being eliminated quickly. On the other hand, they may select a location on the corner of the map for passive gameplay.

Explore these landing options in PUBG Mobile Lite

5) Warehouse

A warehouse is also an excellent option for PUBG Mobile Lite players considering its location. The central blue building provides numerous weapons, scopes, and other equipment to enter it from the roof. Subsequently, users can loot the orange buildings for more rewards. They can expect a few fights here as well.

4) Vista

Vista is a fantastic alternative for gamers wanting a passive gameplay experience since its placement on the very corner. Very few players land here, minimizing the likelihood of engaging in gunfights in the game's early stages. Players may grab the loot and begin rotating in the safe zone, keeping an eye out for the enemies who might be waiting for them.

3) East Port

East Port is located in the upper right corner of the map. It is a large region with many containers and buildings around that provide good cover in gunfights. Users can discover enough high-quality loot on the top of the container and within the houses while also looking around for opponents.

2) Pilot Plaza

Pilot Plaza is a popular landing spot for PUBG Mobile Lite players because of the high concentration of loot. There are a few large buildings where users may locate most items, such as guns, medkits, and more. Despite its location, the large area attracts multiple squads, thus providing the kills if you get the firearms first.

1) Stadium

The Stadium has remained one of the most notable drops in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is placed in the map's center and draws a large number of users. Players will find ample loot, but they must land swiftly, given the severe competition. There is a possibility to acquire a lot of kills and improve your K/D ratio. At the same time, there is a chance of being eliminated soon.

