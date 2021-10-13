Top 5 tips to maintain a high K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite (October 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers an intense stats system that represents a player's skill level in the game. With each season, players' stats are reset to help them improve. The most common stat which most of the players want to maintain is the K/D ratio. The K/D ratio is the number of kills a player does in each match. Players with a good ratio are considered a pro in the game.

Follow these tips for maintaining a high K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite

5) Play with a stable data connection

Less ping will offer smoother gameplay (Image via Pinterest)

Players looking to maintain a high K/D ratio need to have a stable data connection. With a good data connection, players will experience fewer ping issues. Hence, their device will have minimal lag issues. It will offer them smoother gameplay and help to defeat more enemy players.

4) Land on hot drops

Land on hot drops to get more kills (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Another tip to increase the K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite is to land on hot drops. There are only 60 players per match in the game, so the chances of getting a high kill count are less. Players are advised to land on hot drops like the Stadium to fight more players and improve their K/D ratio.

3) Improve close-range combat

PUBG Mobile Lite has smaller maps as compared to its standard version, PUBG Mobile. Players are primarily engaged in close-combat battles. For this, a player needs to have good close-combat skills to win most of the 1v1 or 1v2 gunfights. Players can improve their close-range combat by playing Arena Training mode.

2) Play with a regular squad

Play with the regular squad to get more kills (Image via Krafton)

The second tip on the list to maintain a high K/D ratio for players is to play with a regular squad. With a standard squad, players have better coordination in battle and can get more kills. Players are recommended to avoid playing with regular teammates to reduce the chances of getting eliminated quickly.

1) Improve your recoil control

There are lots of weapons and scopes available for players in the game. A player needs to get a hold of the recoil for these weapons and scope to fetch more kills in mid-range and long-range gunfights. To do this, players can make some required changes to their sensitivity settings.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen