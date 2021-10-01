PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 Winner Pass: How to get, price, and all rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most downloaded and loved battle royale games across the globe. The game is suitable for players with low-end devices, as it doesn't require any high-end specifications and can run smoothly on 1GB RAM and a decent processor.

The developers release a monthly Winner Pass with lots of colorful outfits, weapon skins, and much more. Players looking to get these items can purchase the Winner Pass. Upon completing various missions, they can reach higher ranks in the Winner Pass to unlock all rewards.

This article discusses how to get Season 29 Winner Pass, price, and all rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 Winner Price

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 Winner Pass price (Image via Krafton)

Players can purchase the Winner Pass by visiting the Winner Pass (WP) section. In the Winner Pass section, the player can purchase any type of Winner Pass based on his budget. There are two types of Winner Passes available for players to purchase in the game.

They are called Elite Upgrade Winner Pass and Elite Upgrade Plus Winner Pass. The Elite Winner Upgrade Winner Pass costs 280 BC (Battle Coins), and Elite Upgrade Plus costs 800 BC per player.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 Winner Pass rewards

Here is a complete list of Season 29 Winner Pass rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Rank 1:

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 Winner Pass rewards (Image via Krafton)

On Winner Pass rank 1, players who purchase the Elite Upgrade Winner Pass will get an outfit called the Vibrant Youth Set.

Rank 5:

On Winner Pass rank 5, players will get a cool looking hat called Heavenly Cadence Hat.

Rank 10:

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 Winner Pass pan skin (Image via Krafton)

The WP rank 10 reward in Season 29 Winner Pass is a pan skin. The skin is called Time Traveler Pan.

Rank 15:

On rank 15 of Season 29 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite, players will get a backpack skin. The skin is called Recyclable Backpack and is greenish.

Rank 20:

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 Winner Pass outfit (Image via Krafton)

Upon reaching rank 20, players will receive a legendary outfit called the Heavenly Cadence Set.

Rank 25:

The rank 25 WP reward is one of the most awaited rewards in the Season 29 Winner Pass of the game. Players will get a Dacia skin called Gemstudded Dacia.

Rank 30:

The final reward in Winner Pass season 29 is a Kar98K skin. The skin is called the Heavenly Cadence Kar98K.

