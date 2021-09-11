3 best apps to get PUBG Mobile Lite BC (Battle Coins) in September 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite, like many other mobile battle royale games, has an in-game currency called BC or Battle Coins. It is required to obtain most of the game's items, such as outfits, skins, and even the Winner Pass.

Users must pay real money to acquire this in-game currency, which often prevents them from obtaining it.

A few legitimate alternative methods can be used to obtain BC in PUBG Mobile Lite without using money. Additionally, players should refrain from using illicit applications like unlimited BC mods and more as these are against the ToS of the game and will lead to permanent bans.

Note: The applications mentioned below are based on the writer's preferences. Thus users must go through the privacy policy and terms of service of the application before utilizing them.

Most useful apps to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

3) Mistplay

Players can also utilize Mistplay to have the opportunity to receive BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. What they need to do is participate in games and obtain points known as units. Upon collecting a certain amount of points, users can go ahead and redeem various rewards.

They can later use gift cards to purchase premium in-game currency in PUBG Mobile Lite.

MistPlay on Google Play Store: Click here

2) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is a GPT application that gamers can utilize to earn free BC. They provide several offers like answering surveys, downloading applications, and more to earn coins. These can later be exchanged for various gift cards, which users can later utilize to purchase in-game currency.

These options usually vary depending on the their region.

Easy Rewards on Google Play Store: Click here

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The application can provide Google Play Credits (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards allows users to earn Google Play Credits by answering short surveys. These can then be used to make in-app purchases, such as BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. The frequency of the surveys and the rewards will depend on the users.

It has surpassed 50 million installs and is rated 4.2 on the Google Play Store.

Google Opinion Rewards on Google Play Store: Click here

Edited by Ravi Iyer