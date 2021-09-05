PUBG Mobile Lite Free BC generators are fake and illegitimate

PUBG Mobile Lite features many visually appealing and tempting items like skins, emotes, and more that lure users. These may be acquired in-game store or through the Winner Pass, which uses Battle Coins or BC.

This currency necessitates users paying actual money. Therefore, it is no surprise that many players are constantly looking for alternative ways to get BC for free. There are hundreds of websites on the internet which claim to provide users with this currency for free just by few clicks. This is not legitimate at all.

PUBG Mobile Lite BC generators are fake

Frequently, players are misled into utilizing tools such as BC generators that claim to give them free in-game currency. However, none of these tools are genuine and can result in serious repercussions.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a server-based game, and BC can only be obtained through purchase. As a result, there isn't any possibility of such BC generators working.

All websites claiming to provide tools for generating BC are scams that usually flood the screen with misleading advertisements. Often players are also asked to complete certain types of fraudulent verification, which is impossible.

Additionally, many of these tools demand users to provide sensitive account information such as their username and password, posing a significant risk of losing access to the account.

Players should never use these tools as they are fake and can result in account loss. According to the official FAQs, players will be responsible for violations of their accounts, irrespective of their control or access. Thus, if their hacked account is used for illicit purposes, it will be banned permanently.

Some legitimate methods include applications like Google Opinion Rewards available for users to earn free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, this involves some effort as users need to answer surveys to get Google Play Credit to purchase BC.

