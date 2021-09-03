How to get free Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite in Season 28

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its better counterpart, includes an in-game currency: Battle Coin (BC). Players need it to make different transactions and purchases, including Winner Pass, outfits, skins, and more.

BC is not free, and users must spend real money to acquire it. Many players cannot afford to spend money on virtual currency. However, they wish to acquire attractive in-game items, and as a result, they look for ways to earn the BC for free.

Top ways to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

Getting BC for free is not a matter of a few clicks. Users need to complete tasks to acquire it. Here are some of the legitimate ways in which they can earn in-game currency.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best ways for players to obtain in-game currency. It is a trusted application where users earn Google Play credit by answering simple and short surveys, which can be later used to purchase BC in the game.

First, users will have to set up their profiles by answering basic questions. Later, they will receive surveys with basic questions, answering which will net credit.

GPT websites and applications

Swagbucks is among the popular options for players (Image via Swagbucks)

Get Paid To website and apps provide players with avenues to earn BC for free. Users must perform several activities like answering surveys and quizzes, downloading applications, and more to get points that can be exchanged for gift cards.

They are quite similar in essence, and some popular options include Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, and more.

Giveaways

Several channels hosts giveaways for BC and Winner Pass (Image via YouTube)

Several popular PUBG Mobile Lite YouTubers host giveaways, including BC and Winner Pass, on their livestreams and videos. Players can join these to stand a chance of getting them. However, unlike other methods, it does not guarantee in-game currency.

Users should refrain from using illicit applications and tools such as diamond generators since they do not work and are against the game’s policies. Users will also be banned for using the mod applications.

Edited by Shaheen Banu