Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings to hit more headshots and kills (October 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite is a smaller or lighter version of the popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. The game is developed and designed for players looking for the same PUBG experience on a low-end device. The minimum requirement to run PUBG Mobile Lite is 1GB RAM and 2GB of free space.

Players are always looking to get more kills to get better tier ranking points and improve their K/D ratio. To achieve this, players can make some changes to their sensitivity settings. It will help them to improve their recoil control, aim, accuracy and reflexes.

This article discusses the best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings to hit more headshots and kills in October 2021.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Sensitivity settings to get more headshots

Camera sensitivity settings

The camera sensitivity settings help players change the sensitivity of the camera angles and speed of viewing the dynamics around them.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite camera sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity settings are helpful when a player uses scope-on mode. These sensitivity settings are also handy in recoil control and enemy tracing.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

Gyroscope sensitivity settings play a major role in improving a player's reaction timing and gameplay. Players can enable their smartphone's gyroscope to control recoil and aim by tilting their device.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite gyro sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

Tips to master sensitivity settings

1) Practice on training grounds

The best tip for players who have changed their sensitivity settings and are looking to master them is to visit the training grounds. Players can equip all sorts of weapons, scopes, and grips to test new sensitivity settings.

2) Play Arena Training mode

The second tip to master sensitivity settings is to play in Arena Training mode. Players can enhance their close and mid-range to a great extent in the Arena mode. In Arena Training, there are four players in two teams and have to achieve the target of 40 kills to win the mode.

