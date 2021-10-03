PUBG Mobile Lite has a plethora of features resembling the famous BR title, PUBG Mobile. Players get the same exhilarating battle royale experience even if they have a low-end device.

With the commencement of the new season, players get their tiers to reset. Players can get an intense action-filled survival experience while pushing their ranks to higher leagues. It improves their game sense as well as skills to a great extent.

This article discusses the five best landing spots in PUBG Mobile Lite to rank up faster in Season 29.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best landing spots in Season 29

1) Factory

Factory in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Uniex Gaming YT)

The first location where players can land in rank push is the Factory. It is located on the lower side of the map and is suited for players who prefer a passive game style. Players can get decent kills and survival points to push their ranks much faster in Season 29 of the game.

2) Stadium

Stadium in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Techno Gamerz YT)

The second best landing spot in PUBG Mobile Lite to rank up faster is Stadium. It is the most preferred hot drop on the Varenga map. The location will fetch players with many kills as 3-4 enemy squads land here in each match. It will help players to get more tier ranking points while maintaining an excellent K/D ratio.

3) Pilot Plaza

Pilot Plaza in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Sportan Gaming)

Pilot Plaza is another significant location to land during the rank push to rank up faster in Season 29. The area is very similar to that of Sosnovka Military Base in the PUBG Mobile title. Players can climb to the roof of the buildings to keep an eye on enemy players' movements. It will help them to clear all opponents much quicker and get higher rankings in the match.

4) Canyon

Canyon is the fourth landing spot to land in PUBG Mobile Lite to rank up faster. The area is most suitable for players who prefer end-zone combat. They can land here to get a decent loot and do a safe rotation into the zone. To quickly get into the safe area and get a good position, players can also ride vehicles spawned on the roadside near Canyon.

5) Old Basin

Old Basin in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Sportan Gaming)

The last landing spot on the list is the Old Basin. It is one of the biggest towns in the game. Players can expect up to 2-3 squads to land here and hold various compounds. The area is in the center of the map, and players don't have to worry about rotating into the safe zone.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far