Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for no recoil in October 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a significant survival battle royale experience with intense in-game elements. Sensitivity settings play an important part in improving the overall gameplay of players.

A good set of sensitivity settings will help them have better recoil control and aim. Those with good skills are always cherished by others and can easily climb up higher leagues.

Tweak the setting values to get best range in PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera sensitivity settings

Best PUBG Mobile Lite camera sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity settings help gamers change the speed of their camera angles for TPP. These sensitivity settings can either slow down or make the swiping movement of the thumb to view the surroundings faster.

Camera sensitivity settings play an important role in improving the reaction timing of a player in the game. Here are the best PUBG Mobile Lite camera sensitivity settings for players:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

Best PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity settings do their work when players open their scope. They are helpful for those who don't prefer gyroscope sensitivity settings for mid-range and long-range sprays.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings for players in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope settings

Best PUBG Mobile Lite gyro sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile Lite also offers players the option to use their smartphone's gyroscope sensor to control recoil and aiming features. They can enable the gyroscope sensitivity settings from the Settings menu.

Upon activating these sensitivity settings, users will need to tweak their device control recoil in various weapons. Gyroscope sensitivity settings also help players to improve their accuracy and reflexes.

Here are the best PUBG Mobile Lite gyroscope sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

