Full list of free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 29

The Winner Pass, a tier-based reward system for PUBG Mobile Lite, is similar to the Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile. Players get various cosmetics for vehicles, guns, characters, and many more through the WP.

Apart from the item skins, many other rewards like BC and cards feature in the monthly reward system of PUBG Mobile Lite. Each month features a plethora of new prizes in a revamped Winner Pass.

PUBG Mobile Lite WP S28 culminated on 30 September, and the 29th season is finally here. Much like the older seasons, the latest one features 30 grindable tiers with some free rewards.

PUBG Mobile Lite WP Season 29: List of Free rewards featured in latest season

The WP Season 29 is now live (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Like every season, the new WP has a set of free rewards and Elite rewards. These rewards are available at different tiers of the Winner Pass, and players need to complete the weekly missions to earn WP points and unlock them.

Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Moreover, users need to buy the Elite Upgrade to access the premium rewards of WP. It costs 280 BC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus is priced at 800 BC. The latter plan will directly unlock ten ranks and bonus rewards.

WP free rewards

Free rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Gamers can claim the following rewards without making any purchases:

Tier 1 - 500 BP

500 BP Tier 2 - 50 Silver

50 Silver Tier 3 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour Tier 5 - Vibrant Youth Headgear

Vibrant Youth Headgear Tier 7 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

2x BP Card: 1-Hour Tier 9 - 65 Silver

65 Silver Tier 10 - Mission Card (Season 29)

Mission Card (Season 29) Tier 12 - 65 Silver

65 Silver Tier 14 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour Tier 15 - Mischievous Night Parachute (Square)

Mischievous Night Parachute (Square) Tier 17 - 120 Silver

Fans can also have a look at PUBG Mobile Lite's Elite Upgrade rewards below:

WP Elite rewards

List of paid rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Tier 1 - Vibrant Youth Set and "Let's have a big go at it" emote

Vibrant Youth Set and "Let's have a big go at it" emote Tier 2 - Season Portable Closet

Season Portable Closet Tier 3 - 35 BC

35 BC Tier 4 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour Tier 5 - Heavenly Cadence Hat

Heavenly Cadence Hat Tier 6 - Mission Card (Season 29)

Mission Card (Season 29) Tier 7 - 1000 BP

1000 BP Tier 8 - 45 BC

45 BC Tier 9 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour Tier 10 - "Time Traveler" Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon

"Time Traveler" Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon Tier 11 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

2x BP Card: 1-Hour Tier 12 - Heavenly Cadence Goggles

Heavenly Cadence Goggles Tier 13 - 50 BC

50 BC Tier 14 - Mission Card (Season 29)

Mission Card (Season 29) Tier 15 - Recyclable Backpack

Recyclable Backpack Tier 16 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

2x BP Card: 1-Hour Tier 17 - 100 Silver

100 Silver Tier 18 - 50 BC

50 BC Tier 19 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour Tier 20 - Heavenly Cadence Set

Tier 21 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

2x BP Card: 1-Hour Tier 22 - WP Crate

WP Crate Tier 23 - 50 BC

50 BC Tier 24 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour Tier 25 - Gemstudded Dacia

Gemstudded Dacia Tier 26 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

2x BP Card: 1-Hour Tier 27 - 100 Silver

100 Silver Tier 28 - 50 BC

50 BC Tier 29 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour Tier 30 - "Heavenly Cadence" Kar98K

