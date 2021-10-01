Full list of free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 29

The Winner Pass, a tier-based reward system for PUBG Mobile Lite, is similar to the Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile. Players get various cosmetics for vehicles, guns, characters, and many more through the WP.
Apart from the item skins, many other rewards like BC and cards feature in the monthly reward system of PUBG Mobile Lite. Each month features a plethora of new prizes in a revamped Winner Pass.
PUBG Mobile Lite WP S28 culminated on 30 September, and the 29th season is finally here. Much like the older seasons, the latest one features 30 grindable tiers with some free rewards.
PUBG Mobile Lite WP Season 29: List of Free rewards featured in latest season
Like every season, the new WP has a set of free rewards and Elite rewards. These rewards are available at different tiers of the Winner Pass, and players need to complete the weekly missions to earn WP points and unlock them.
Moreover, users need to buy the Elite Upgrade to access the premium rewards of WP. It costs 280 BC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus is priced at 800 BC. The latter plan will directly unlock ten ranks and bonus rewards.
WP free rewards
Gamers can claim the following rewards without making any purchases:
- Tier 1 - 500 BP
- Tier 2 - 50 Silver
- Tier 3 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 5 - Vibrant Youth Headgear
- Tier 7 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 9 - 65 Silver
- Tier 10 - Mission Card (Season 29)
- Tier 12 - 65 Silver
- Tier 14 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 15 - Mischievous Night Parachute (Square)
- Tier 17 - 120 Silver
Fans can also have a look at PUBG Mobile Lite's Elite Upgrade rewards below:
WP Elite rewards
- Tier 1 - Vibrant Youth Set and "Let's have a big go at it" emote
- Tier 2 - Season Portable Closet
- Tier 3 - 35 BC
- Tier 4 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 5 - Heavenly Cadence Hat
- Tier 6 - Mission Card (Season 29)
- Tier 7 - 1000 BP
- Tier 8 - 45 BC
- Tier 9 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 10 - "Time Traveler" Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon
- Tier 11 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 12 - Heavenly Cadence Goggles
- Tier 13 - 50 BC
- Tier 14 - Mission Card (Season 29)
- Tier 15 - Recyclable Backpack
- Tier 16 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 17 -100 Silver
- Tier 18 - 50 BC
- Tier 19 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 20 - Heavenly Cadence Set
- Tier 21 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 22 - WP Crate
- Tier 23 - 50 BC
- Tier 24 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 25 - Gemstudded Dacia
- Tier 26 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 27 - 100 Silver
- Tier 28 - 50 BC
- Tier 29 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Tier 30 - "Heavenly Cadence" Kar98K