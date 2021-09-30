How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 latest update on low-end Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite has grown in popularity, becoming one of the most played mobile battle royale games. The primary reason for its massive player base are the low device requirements when compared to other titles.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite recently released a new 0.22.0 update, which includes a slew of new cosmetic items. Users can install it on their smartphones via the Google Play Store or the APK file available on the game’s official website.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, so users from the country should avoid downloading the game onto their devices

Details on how to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 latest update

Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite on Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Here are the steps that can be followed to download it from the Google Play Store:

PUBG Mobile Lite on Google Play Store: Click here

Step 1: Users should open the Google Play Store application and search for PUBG Mobile Lite. They can alternatively use the link given above to access the game’s page on the Play Store.

Step 2: Next, they are required to tap on the “Install” option to download the latest iteration of the game onto their devices.

APK file

The following is a guide on using the APK file to install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version.

Step 1: To begin with, players need to visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. This link will take them directly to it.

Step 2: Upon reaching the page, they must tap on the “APK Download” option to avail the game’s APK file.

Go to the website of PUBG Mobile Lite to download the new APK file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file size is 714 MB, so players need to make sure they have enough storage space before downloading.

Step 3: After enabling the “Install from Unknown Source” option, gamers will have to install the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update.

Log in to PUBG Mobile Lite to access the latest 0.22.0 update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Once the installation concludes, gamers can boot up the application of the game and log in to their accounts to enjoy the latest update of the title.

