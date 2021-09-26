PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes released in 2021 so far

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its better variant, provides its users with a wide choice of cosmetic items, such as skins, costumes, and more. In general, they may be obtained with BC (Battle Coins), the premium currency.
However, because not all users can spend on BC, they rely on other means to get freebies. Redeem codes have emerged as an appealing option among all the alternative methods for obtaining free rewards. They are released regularly and must be redeemed through the official Redemption Center.
Rundown of all PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes released in 2021
- 150NEWUPDATE
- BPRNZBNZH7B
- BPCQZBZT4E
- BQFUZBZ85Q
- BQFTZBZDUA
- BRVTZBZWBU
- BQAIZBZ6J9T
- BQAJZDZ37Q3
- BPRNZBNZH7B
- BPHEZDZV9G
- BPHNZDZXPP
- BPHJZDZXF8
- BPGQZDZKEV
- BPGHZDZBKG
- BPGFZDZE9U
- BMTEZBZPPC
- BMTBZBZ4ET
- BMTDZBZPRD
- BPGFZCZQEP
- BPHEZCZ949
- BPHNZCZ5SH
- BPHJZCZRPB
- BPGQZCZRRK
- BPGHZCZ6BP
- PUBGMCREATIVE
- BMTFZBZQNC
- BMTCZBZMFS
- BNBEZBZECU
- BMTJZDZPPK
- VEZIRBEYEID
- BARISGEID
- GODZILLAKONG
- GODZILLAVSKONG
- TITANSLASTSTAND
- MONSTERDETECTED
- MAY25PUBGMOBILE
- CHICKENIFTAR
- BEAUTY
- LUCKY
- R3HABPUBGM
- HAPPYRAMADAN
- RAMADANMUBARAK
- RAMADANKAREEM
- HEALTH
- HAPPINESS
- PEACE
- BEAUTY
- HAPPYEASTER
- PUBGM LOVES U
- PUBGM98K
- BUNNY GACHA
- PUBGM GROZA
- PUBGMOBILELOVEU
- LOSTFREQPUBGM
- 20180321
- R3HABPUBGM
- DRPIKACHUPUBGM
- LOVEPUBGMOBILE
- ALESSOPUBGM
- GETTHEAIRDROP
- ALWAYSAND4EVER
- LUVPUBGMOBILE
- THE FIRST COKEY
- HAPPY3RDBIRTHDAY
- DROPTHEB3AT
- BJJTZBZFP4
- BJHGZBAZ448
- KARZBZYTR
Disclaimer: The codes listed above are for PUBG Mobile, and generally, most of them also work for PUBG Mobile Lite. They have not been tested, although they did work for PUBG Mobile. Also, items from some codes get glitched.
How players can use PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes
Step 1: Users need to visit the Redemption Center of PUBG Mobile Lite on a web browser. For their convenience, a link has been provided below:
Redemption Center of PUBG Mobile Lite: Click here
Step 2: Afterwards, gamers should carefully enter the required details – Character ID, Redeem Code, and Verification Code.
Step 3: Upon entering the information, players need to click on the “Redeem” button.
Subsequently, a dialog box will show up on their screens. Once the players have confirmed the details, they must click on the “OK” button to complete the redemption process.
If the error message “Redemption Limit Reached” appears, it means that the code is no longer valid and cannot be used.
Step 4: Lastly, they can boot up the game and claim the rewards from the mail section.