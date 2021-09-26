PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes released in 2021 so far

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its better variant, provides its users with a wide choice of cosmetic items, such as skins, costumes, and more. In general, they may be obtained with BC (Battle Coins), the premium currency.

However, because not all users can spend on BC, they rely on other means to get freebies. Redeem codes have emerged as an appealing option among all the alternative methods for obtaining free rewards. They are released regularly and must be redeemed through the official Redemption Center.

Rundown of all PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes released in 2021

150NEWUPDATE

BPRNZBNZH7B

BPCQZBZT4E

BQFUZBZ85Q

BQFTZBZDUA

BRVTZBZWBU

BQAIZBZ6J9T

BQAJZDZ37Q3

BPRNZBNZH7B

BPHEZDZV9G

BPHNZDZXPP

BPHJZDZXF8

BPGQZDZKEV

BPGHZDZBKG

BPGFZDZE9U

BMTEZBZPPC

BMTBZBZ4ET

BMTDZBZPRD

BPGFZCZQEP

BPHEZCZ949

BPHNZCZ5SH

BPHJZCZRPB

BPGQZCZRRK

BPGHZCZ6BP

PUBGMCREATIVE

BMTFZBZQNC

BMTCZBZMFS

BNBEZBZECU

BMTJZDZPPK

VEZIRBEYEID

BARISGEID

GODZILLAKONG

GODZILLAVSKONG

TITANSLASTSTAND

MONSTERDETECTED

MAY25PUBGMOBILE

CHICKENIFTAR

BEAUTY

LUCKY

R3HABPUBGM

HAPPYRAMADAN

RAMADANMUBARAK

RAMADANKAREEM

HEALTH

HAPPINESS

PEACE

BEAUTY

HAPPYEASTER

PUBGM LOVES U

PUBGM98K

BUNNY GACHA

PUBGM GROZA

PUBGMOBILELOVEU

LOSTFREQPUBGM

20180321

R3HABPUBGM

DRPIKACHUPUBGM

LOVEPUBGMOBILE

ALESSOPUBGM

GETTHEAIRDROP

ALWAYSAND4EVER

LUVPUBGMOBILE

THE FIRST COKEY

HAPPY3RDBIRTHDAY

DROPTHEB3AT

BJJTZBZFP4

BJHGZBAZ448

KARZBZYTR

Disclaimer: The codes listed above are for PUBG Mobile, and generally, most of them also work for PUBG Mobile Lite. They have not been tested, although they did work for PUBG Mobile. Also, items from some codes get glitched.

How players can use PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes

Step 1: Users need to visit the Redemption Center of PUBG Mobile Lite on a web browser. For their convenience, a link has been provided below:

Redemption Center of PUBG Mobile Lite: Click here

Step 2: Afterwards, gamers should carefully enter the required details – Character ID, Redeem Code, and Verification Code.

Users should enter all the details accurately in the text fields (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Upon entering the information, players need to click on the “Redeem” button.

Click OK (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Subsequently, a dialog box will show up on their screens. Once the players have confirmed the details, they must click on the “OK” button to complete the redemption process.

If the error message “Redemption Limit Reached” appears, it means that the code is no longer valid and cannot be used.

Step 4: Lastly, they can boot up the game and claim the rewards from the mail section.

