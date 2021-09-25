How to get free Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version

PUBG Mobile Lite, like most battle royale games, includes an in-game currency Battle Coins, that users must spend to purchase skins, outfits, emotes, and more. However, players cannot earn it for free within the game.

It is not feasible for all users to spend money to obtain this virtual currency, and many wonder if there is a way to get BC for free. There are several ways to do this, but Google Opinion Rewards is one of the simplest ones.

Steps to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

Google Opinion Rewards can be used by players (Image via Google Play Store)

The application by Google, Google Opinion Rewards, is trusted by millions of users, and provides individuals with Google Play Credit for completing simple and short surveys.

Players can access the application on their devices and then set up their profile by entering basic details such as their name, age, language, and country. Once this is complete, they will receive surveys that will provide them with rewards.

It is worth emphasizing that the frequency of the survey and the rewards will vary depending on the user. Though it might take a while, users can get BC within the game for free after they have collected the required number of credits.

How to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite through Google Play Credit

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase currency within the game:

Step 1: Players need to log in to your PUBG Mobile Lite account and tap on the + button beside the BC.

Users should press the "+" option located next to the BC icon (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Next, various options for purchasing in-game currency will appear on the screen. Select the most desired pack.

Players can complete the purchase to get BC in the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Users can make the payment through Google Play Credits, which they have earned by completing the surveys.

Edited by Siddharth Satish