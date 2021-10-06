PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire MAX: Which game is better for low-end device users?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire MAX are the top names in the battle royale genre. Since a vast chunk of the audience plays games on low-end devices, both games are designed and developed to run smoothly on such phones.

There are various fantastic in-game elements like maps, Elite Passes, and more available in both titles. Players can download them for free from the respective app stores, but choosing which one to install can be tricky.

Assessing PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire MAX

5) Maps and modes

Modes in Free Fire MAX are much user interactive (Image via Garena)

There are lots of exciting and fun modes to play with teammates and friends in both games.

PUBG Mobile Lite has two classic maps and various modes, like Arena Training. Free Fire MAX offers up to eight modes for gamers to explore, including Clash Squad and Ranked. It also has more than five maps to keep users engaged.

4) Weapons and utilities

There are lots of weapons available for players to choose from and use. They can equip real-life inspired weapons like AKM and AWM in both titles.

In this case, the personal preference of gamers comes into play in choosing the better title among PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire MAX.

3) Minimum requirements

Both games can run on 1 GB RAM (Image via Krafton)

The minimum requirements to run PUBG Mobile Lite are:

At least 1GB of free RAM

1.5 GB free space

Android version 4.0.3 or above

The minimum requirements for Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Android version 4.1 or above/ iOS version 11.0 and above

1 GB RAM

1 GB free space on Android/ 1.7GB free space required on iOS

2) Compatibility

Both games are compatible with most devices (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both Free Fire MAX and PUBG Mobile Lite are compatible with an enormous variety of smartphones.

The former looks much more optimized for low-end devices, and it also requires less space on devices. PUBG Mobile Lite requires a higher version of Android and hence is not supported by some smartphones.

1) Graphic quality

PUBG Mobile Lite offers high-quality graphics (Image via Krafton)

Regarding graphics quality, PUBG Mobile Lite offers more HD graphics than Free Fire MAX. There are more FPS options and graphics settings available in the former.

Free Fire MAX also offers premium quality graphics that are very eye-catching.

Final verdict

In the final verdict, it can be concluded that Free Fire MAX is a much more suitable game for low-end devices. The title offers better maps and modes as well as fewer compatibility issues.

PUBG Mobile Lite is also a great choice, but it uses more battery when running in mid to high graphics settings.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

