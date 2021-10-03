Top 5 AWM gun skins in Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is officially available for players to download on mobile platforms. The game offers premium HD-quality gameplay filled with an intense survival battle royale experience for the user.

The AWM is one of the deadliest weapons in the game. Players can knock or finish an enemy with a single headshot. To equip it, one has to loot an airdrop across any map.

Here's a look at five great AWM skins in Free Fire Max that players can check out.

Best AWM skins in Free Fire Max:

5) Playboy AWM:

Playboy AWM in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

For AWM lovers, Playboy skin is one of the best options available on the Free Fire Max. Its colorful orange and white patterns make the weapon skin very eye-catching.

The skin improves the fire rate for the weapon, which helps in quicker reload and shot times. Players can take down an enemy squad in a few seconds with the Playboy skin.

4) Tagger's Revolt AWM:

Tagger's Revolt AWM in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Tagger's Revolt AWM skin is suitable for players who love to make quick-scope shots onto enemy players. It improves the overall reload speed and magazine capacity of the gun for the ultimate sniper experience. The skin boasts impressive graffiti on its whole body.

3) Duke Swallowtail AWM:

Duke Swallowtail in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The third AWM skin on the list of the best AWM skins in Free Fire Max is Duke Swallowtail AWM. It is one of the best-looking skins for AWM in the game.

Players get an improved fire rate and increased magazine capacity. The main downgrade for this AWM skin is the slow reload speed.

2) Valentine's AWM:

Valentine AWM in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Valentine's AWM skin is another significant choice for AWM users in the game. It is also one of the oldest weapon skins for AWM in the game.

Upon purchasing the weapon skin, players will get a better rate of fire and damage per hit for their weapon. However, the magazine capacity decreases with Valentine's skin for AWM.

1) Cheetah AWM:

Cheetah AWM in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The best AWM skin in the Free Fire Max title is the cheetah AWM. The skin looks very mesmerizing with its bright yellow color and cheetah-like spots on its body.

Players can improve the damage per hit by equipping the Cheetah AWM skin. The only con is that the magazine capacity gets reduced with improved hit damage.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far