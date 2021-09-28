When will Garena Free Fire Max APK be available for download?

Free Fire Max is one of the most awaited battle royale titles by Garena. Players were able to pre-register for the game at the start of this month. Upon pre-registration, players will get rewards like the Cyber MAX Loot Box, and when the game is available, it will get automatically installed on their smartphone.

The title will offer more HD graphics than the regular Free Fire game and various other features. Players will be able to simultaneously play with the same accounts on both titles.

In this article, gamers will know when Garena Free Fire Max's APK will be available for download.

Free Fire Max APK download

The wait time is over for Free Fire lovers as Garena has announced the official release date for its upcoming BR title, Free Fire Max. The game will be made available for download on September 28, 2021. Players will be able to download the title directly from their official app store.

As discussed in the Facebook Post of Grena Free Fire, the game will go into maintenance mode from 9:30 AM IST till evening. Players will be unable to enter the Free Fire game during this period.

Free Fire Max is expected to arrive at the different app stores from 9:30-11:00 AM. However, the game's availability on some player's app stores might be delayed due to technical reasons.

They will be able to download and install the game with the help of its APK file. The APK will be available for players as the game becomes available on the Google Play Store. This feature only works for users with an Android smartphone.

Top features of Free Fire Max

Here are two features that players can expect from the battle royale title:

1) Garena Firelink Technology:

Firelink technology in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Max will feature new Firelink technology. It will help players log in to the game with the same account being used on Free Fire. Players will be able to save their items and progress on both titles.

2) Better Graphics:

Better graphics quality in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Max will offer premium quality enriched with HD quality graphics. There will be better dynamics, maps, and much more in the game. Players will be able to see better weapon animation, which will greatly enhance the overall gaming experience for players.

Edited by R. Elahi