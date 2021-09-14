Free Fire Max launch date in India: Everything we know so far

Free Fire is a popular battle royale title by Garena. The developers have announced a brand new title called Free Fire Max. The game has become one of the most awaited games of the year.

The title will feature bigger and better maps with more dynamics for players to explore. The graphics quality is also expected to be much more enhanced and eye-catching. This article dives into everything Free Fire players need to know about Free Fire Max's launch in India.

Free Fire Max is expected to be released in October 2021

Free Fire Max Pre-Registration (Image via Google Play Store)

The specific date of release has not yet been revealed. However, Free Fire players are eagerly waiting for the Max version to be available on the app stores.

The game was recently opened for pre-registration. Signing up will automatically download and install the game on your device once it is released. It is expected that the game will require a minimum of 2 GB RAM and more than 1 GB of free disk space to run the game.

Some of the highlight features of Free Fire Max

1) Firelink Technology

Firelink Technology in Free Fire Max

The Firelink technology will help players log in with their existing Free Fire account to play the Free Fire Max version. All progress and items will be automatically maintained on both applications. Players will be able to play all game modes simultaneously.

2) HD quality graphics

HD graphics and better maps in Free Fire Max

The Free Fire Max will feature more HD maps, a 360-degree lobby, and realistic weapon animations. This will significantly enhance the overall gameplay for players who used to play Free Fire. The game is expected to offer a more futuristic and immersive survival gaming experience to players.

3) Craftland feature

Craftland feature in Free Fire MAX

The new craftland feature will allow players to create and build their own maps. Players will be able to share the map with their friends and teammates. This feature will help players add various dynamics like buildings, trees, and more to the map.

