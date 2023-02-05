5 unbelievable GTA Vice City facts that players might not know (2023)

GTA Vice City is a timeless classic full of neat little facts that the average player might not know. Some are too niche to notice or impossible to see under certain circumstances. Either way, they're pretty cool bits of trivia for passionate gamers to learn.

This listicle focuses on facts that are easily replicable in this game. GTA Vice City genuinely has a ton of amazing attention to detail for a 2003 title. This list isn't ranked in any particular order.

GTA Vice City has plenty of interesting tit-bits

1) Ocean Beach Church plays music between 10 and 11 am

Go here between 10 and 11 am (Image via Rockstar Games)

A little-known fact about GTA Vice City is that the Ocean Beach Church plays music between 10 am and 11 am. It's straightforward to miss since there isn't anything special about this location, and there is only a minimal timeframe for players to hear this tune.

The above video is the music you would only hear at the Ocean Beach Church between 10 and 11 am. Astute players should know that this little music sounds similar to the tune heard from GTA 2's Jesus Saves.

2) Extreme anti-piracy measures

People who wanted to get GTA Vice City illegally back then could easily do it due to how weak the game was to crack successfully. However, gamers who didn't do it properly would notice the following changes:

There is a 25% chance that the weather permanently becomes rain after you complete a mission. Saving and restarting won't eliminate it, but weather-related cheat codes work.

Loading a save game with less than ~40 minutes removes all pedestrians and traffic.

Loading a save game with more than ~40 minutes instantly crashes the game.

Sniper Rifles can never deal damage, despite the sound effect and animation still playing. NPCs don't even react to the non-existent shots.

All garages close after 35 minutes of playtime.

Police roadblocks that spawn remove everything from your map and minimap.

Stat menus don't display anything useful.

Fire Trucks that spawn have a 12.5% chance to prevent the player from using any pickup.

Keep in mind that save icons and properties count as pickups.

3) There is a spot on the map where your vehicles always despawn

There is a spot in Ocean Beach behind the Ocean View Hotel where any vehicle the player places will always despawn shortly after. The above video shows an example of this exploit that some hardcore players might know, but the average casual won't.

Nothing special is at this location to incentivize players to drive their vehicle here and leave it. As a result, most people won't ever have it happen to them on a playthrough unless they actively take their ride here.

It's a strange glitch, especially since nothing about this location would indicate to the player that their vehicle will despawn.

4) You need over $1,000 to start to Keep Your Friends Close

Players won't see this cutscene if they lack $1000 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most players trying to start GTA Vice City's final mission will usually have plenty of money, thanks to the required Assets giving players tons of cash beforehand. However, players who happen to spend it all and end up with less than $1,000 will see the following message when trying to start the mission:

"You do not have enough money to start this mission."

One of the main plot points of Keep Your Friends Close involves Tommy Vercetti trying to prevent the Forellis from stealing his cash. Players will normally fail the mission if they lose too much money.

Naturally, it makes sense why GTA Vice City wouldn't allow gamers to start the final mission under these circumstances.

5) You can make money by driving a bus

It's terrible money, but it's something the average player might not know (Image via Rockstar Games, Announcer Intellect)

If somebody were to tell you that you could earn money in GTA Vice City by driving a bus on specific routes, you would probably think it's fake. Surprisingly, it's not. It is a little-known fact that this game features a hidden bus-driving minigame where Tommy Vercetti can pick up pedestrians near bus stops and drive to earn $5.

This is neither a vehicle mission that one can start nor something that GTA Vice City players can do anywhere. It only works at designated bus stops.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes