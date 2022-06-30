5 ways to earn money in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City players need at least $400,000 to purchase all Assets (and even more money to get safehouses and weapons). It can seem daunting to the average user, so this simple guide should provide enough information for beginners to consider.

The first few entries will be simple and less profitable than the later options. If gamers only want to earn as much money as possible in a short time, they're advised to check out the last part of this article (Cone Crazy).

Five terrific ways to make extra cash in GTA Vice City

5) Missions

The first and least exciting option to earn some money in GTA Vice City is through the main storyline missions. The amount of cash players will get varies from mission to mission.

Some range from nothing to $50,000, with the earlier missions usually ending up on the lower side. At the very least, completing enough of them can get users a cheap Asset or some good guns whenever they need them.

4) Robberies

Robbing all 15 stores in GTA Vice City is required for 100% completion, so some gamers are bound to try this method out anyhow. To rob a store for money, simply point a gun at a clerk and wait for them to give the cash. Users can get up to $1,000 per store via this method.

A few of these stores are close to a Pay 'n' Spray, so getting rid of a Wanted Level isn't all that difficult. Assets cost anywhere from $10,000 to $120,000, so readers could attempt a few robberies to at least get the cheaper assets quickly.

3) Vehicle Missions

Vehicle Missions are tasks that GTA Vice City players can start by pressing a specific button command inside select vehicles (which varies from one console to another). Alternatively, Pizza Boy has users just get on a Pizza Boy to start the mission.

There are five Vehicle Missions in the game:

Pizza Boy

Paramedic

Firefighter

Vigilante

Taxi Driver

Each gives unique rewards if completed up to a certain point. Those benefits range from niche to highly useful, and that's not even including the fact that GTA Vice City gamers will get plenty of cash along the way for doing them.

2) Collecting money from Assets

Some moneymakers require players to spend money to earn money. Assets are the primary reason they acquire tons of cash in this game, yet their passive income shouldn't be overlooked.

Users can generate anywhere from $1,500 to $10,000, which they can collect periodically by going to the business in person.

Considering how passive this option is, some GTA Vice City gamers might love it, as it allows them to mess around with some of the gameplay features in the meantime.

1) Cone Crazy

This repeatable mission can be done by entering a specific Stallion at the top of the Washington Avenue Parking Lot. It is straightforward: collect every checkpoint within a particular limit of time.

However, what makes this the best moneymaker in GTA Vice City is that the reward doubles upon each completion.

Gamers' first attempt will ideally be slow to the point that they can effortlessly beat it the next time they complete it. They just need to repeat that several times.

Completing it ten times gives players $204,600 in total while finishing it 20 times hands a total of $209,715,000.

There isn't a better cash cow in GTA Vice City, considering that a few million gives users more than enough to do whatever they want in this game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

