Super Cop pulls over a player for apparently driving so badly in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Super Cop is a classic glitch that returned to GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, although it is funny seeing him ruin one Redditor's attempt at Cone Crazy.

For those that don't know, Super Cop (sometimes spelled as Supercop) is when a cop seems to immediately teleport or move far too quickly to the player's position just to throw them out of the vehicle. The most frustrating (or hilarious, depending on one's POV) aspect about it is that it comes out of nowhere.

One Redditor recently posted a funny video clip of a Super Cop randomly appearing to take them out of their car. What makes it even more amusing than usual is that they had no Wanted Level to provoke law enforcement to do this.

One player messes up Cone Crazy in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition and meets a Super Cop

Cone Crazy is an optional side mission in GTA Vice City (as well as in the Definitive Edition). The player enters a parked Stallion on top of the Washington Avenue Parking Lot and tries to touch several checkpoints without hitting the cones.

This player's attempt at it is sloppy, but bad driving wouldn't normally summon a police officer to eject them from their ride. A Super Cop spawns around the 12-second mark and takes Tommy Vercetti out of the Stallion nearly a second later.

There is no Wanted Level, and the police officer proceeds with his business as if nothing happened. He wasn't there prior to randomly spawning at the 12-second mark, which makes the whole incident seem bizarre.

Super Cop was in the original game

The absurdity of a police officer appearing out of nowhere is not exclusive to GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. It was in GTA III and Vice City back on the PS2, so it's just an example of the recent Trilogy being a little too faithful to these games.

Of course, the main difference between this old clip and the recent GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Reddit post is that the latter had no Wanted Level. Usually, Super Cop would bust a player out of nowhere, like in the above YouTube video.

Cone Crazy is the best moneymaker in GTA Vice City

Cone Crazy was the mission that the Redditor was attempting to do. What some players might not know about it is that it's arguably the best moneymaker in the game. On the first playthrough of the mission, the payout isn't amazing. However, the payout doubles every time the player successfully completes the mission. For example:

$200 $400 $800 $1,600 $3,200 $6,400 $12,800 $25,600 $51,200 $102,400 $204,800 $409,600 $819,200 $1,638,400 $3,276,800 $6,553,600 $13,107,200 $26,214,400 $52,428,800 $104,857,600 $209,715,200 $419,430,400 $838,860,800

An example of its ridiculous payout in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

As long as the player's first time is easily beatable, they just have to gradually lower the time by a single second each time until they reach the maximum payout. Efficient players can easily obtain millions in over a dozen attempts, which will help them get every property and asset in GTA Vice City.

