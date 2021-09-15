How can GTA Vice City players make money?

Tropical paradise doesn't pay for itself; GTA Vice City players have to earn cash through creative methods.

This goes beyond the story missions. Once the game is complete, players have to make a living elsewhere. Money can still be used for expensive weaponry. However, those costs add up over time. Eventually, players need a new source of income. They need to be financially set.

The good news is that GTA Vice City is rather generous. There are several ways they can hit seven figures in their next paycheck. This can be done by legitimate means or by exploiting the game mechanics. GTA Vice City players will give themselves a huge advantage.

Here is how GTA Vice City players can make extra money

GTA Vice City players can buy several assets and safehouses. However, these expenses can be costly. It may seem like a long grind to get to the top. Thankfully, there are ways to make lots of money. One of them can be done very early in the game. Money will not be an issue afterward.

Exploit the driving challenges

GTA Vice City players can earn significant payouts by driving challenges. Chief among them is Cone Crazy. The first time a player completes it, they will get $200. They can double their pay if they complete the challenge again. This can lead to exponential growth. For example, $400 will become $800.

Players have to deliberately finish the race, then barely beat their next try. There is a limit to how many times they can perform this trick. By the end, they will receive $1,677,721,400. They will realistically never run out of money.

Nonetheless, GTA Vice City players can still earn money through other methods. Businesses and side missions will go away at any point.

Generate money through assets

GTA Vice City allows players to control various businesses. Once they complete all the missions, they will generate revenue. It will cap at a maximum amount. Players can always visit the business to collect their cut.

This is arguably the most passive way to earn money once the game is complete. All other methods require player input. The only hard part is driving to the respective locations. Tommy Vercetti is a very rich man by the end of the game.

Use the Hunter for Vigilante missions

To unlock the Hunter, players can either complete the game or collect all the hidden packages. The attack chopper will spawn at both the military base and the helipad near Ocean Beach. Hunters are natural-born killers in the sky. They will wipe out any remaining targets without issue.

GTA Vice City players can use it for Vigilante missions. It's a great way to earn money without doing much work. The attack chopper can go from one area to the next in a matter of seconds. Players don't have to worry about traffic slowing them down. Best of all, enemies can't fight back against them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

