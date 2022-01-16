GTA Trilogy Redditor experiences an unbelievably tense chase for a 1-star Wanted Level

Normally, a 1-star Wanted Level is a mundane affair in the GTA Trilogy, but one Redditor found out that it can still be a wild experience.

More specifically, it happened to a player enjoying GTA Vice City - The Definitive Edition. It starts off with them running over a pedestrian and earning a 1-star Wanted Level for it.

Afterward, they were driving near the Hyman Memorial Stadium as usual. At this point, it's a mundane affair that most fans of the series wouldn't see as interesting.

But it's what happens shortly afterward that's far more intriguing than usual. A swarm of police cars started chasing the player, with five of them pinning Tommy Vercetti down. One of the police cars flips over, and all hell breaks loose.

One GTA Trilogy Redditor's 1-star Wanted Level is far more exciting than usual

If all of the action sounded too fun to be true, perhaps the above video might interest the reader. Normally, a 1-star Wanted Level would involve a single cop chasing the player. To see something as ridiculous as this GTA Trilogy Reddit post is marvelous, especially with Animotion's Obsession playing in the background.

The ending is practically something out of a cheesy action flick, with Tommy Vercetti jumping away from an explosion. He even runs with the camera looking back at the subsequent explosions and vehicle debris flying everywhere.

At the very least, there is one police car still up and running. The video ends with the player still having a 1-star Wanted Level as they didn't directly cause the resulting chaos.

Wanted Levels in the GTA Trilogy

Most players tend to find cops annoying in GTA games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy uses the old 3D Universe system regarding how Wanted Levels work. A 1-star is only supposed to have one police officer chase the player (usually on foot with a nightstick).

Having something similar happen in the original GTA Vice City would've been unheard of, but it's possible in the GTA Trilogy, thanks to this video.

Players have the following options to get rid of any unwanted attention from law enforcement in this game:

Use a Pay 'n' Spray (removes any Wanted Level)

Pick up a Police Bribe (removes a single star of the player's current Wanted Level)

Saving and reloading the game (removes any Wanted Level)

Changing clothes (removes up to 2-stars in GTA Vice City)

Completing a mission (removes any Wanted Level, but not all missions will do this)

Using cheat codes (removes any Wanted Level)

By hiding from the police's sight (removes a single star of the player's current Wanted Level)

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul