Which GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition game has the most vehicle cheats?

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has been played many times since its release on November 11, 2021. Some GTA fans could not wait to see if the cheats from the original trilogy would still work in the newly remastered version.

GTA gamers everywhere were delighted to find that all of their favorite cheats still work. After weapons and invincibility, vehicle cheats are some of the most useful in these games, but each title has a different number of available cheat codes.

GTA San Andreas has the most vehicle cheats in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

It should be no surprise that GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has the largest number of vehicle cheats in the trilogy. It's the largest game of the three, and with all the extra data, it just makes sense to Grand Theft Auto fans.

In San Andreas, there are 18 cheat codes that gamers can use to spawn different vehicles, including everything from quad bikes to jetpacks. The cheats are listed below.

ROCKETMAN - Spawn a Jetpack

- Spawn a Jetpack IWPRTON - Spawn a Rhino

- Spawn a Rhino OLDSPEEDDEMON - Spawn a Bloodring Banger

- Spawn a Bloodring Banger JQNTDMH - Spawn a Rancher

Spawn a Rancher VROCKPOKEY - Spawn a hotring racer

- Spawn a hotring racer VPJTQWV - Spawn a Racecar

- Spawn a Racecar WHERESTHEFUNERAL - Spawn a Romero hearse

- Spawn a Romero hearse CELEBRITYSTATUS - Spawn a Stretch

- Spawn a Stretch TRUEGRIME - Spawn a Trashmaster

- Spawn a Trashmaster RZHSUEW - Spawn a Caddy

- Spawn a Caddy JUMPJET - Spawn a Hydra

Spawn a Hydra KGGGDKP - Spawn a Vortex Hovercraft

- Spawn a Vortex Hovercraft OHDUDE - Spawn a Hunter

- Spawn a Hunter FOURWHEELFUN - Spawn a Quad bike

- Spawn a Quad bike AMOMHRER - Spawn a Tanker Truck

- Spawn a Tanker Truck ITSALLBULL - Spawn a Bulldozer

- Spawn a Bulldozer FLYINGTOSTUNT - Spawn a Stunt Plane

- Spawn a Stunt Plane MONSTERMASH - Spawn a Monster

There are also an additional 17 cheats that relate to vehicles in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. These cheats range from changing the color of a car to blowing up every car on the streets. There is even a cheat for making all cars float with moon gravity.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition vehicle cheats

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has 13 main vehicle cheats. Ten of these cheats are for spawning vehicles, and the other three are to either change the car's color or make cars explode. In 2002, these vehicle cheats were all that GTA players needed.

By 2004, with the release of the original GTA San Andreas, Rockstar Games had upped the number of cheats by adding jets, other modes of transport, and more ability to alter vehicles.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition vehicle cheats

GTA 3 was the first 3D game that started the original trilogy. It was a very small title compared to the data size and map size of GTA Online today.

As such, there was not much space for dozens of cheats when GTA 3 was first released. For this reason, there are only five vehicle cheats in this game, as shown below.

GIVEUSTANK - Spawn a tank.

- Spawn a tank. CORNERSLIKEMAD - Improve car handling.

- Improve car handling. ANICESETOFWHEELS - Only wheels are visible.

- Only wheels are visible. BANGBANGBANG - Blow up all cars which are nearby

- Blow up all cars which are nearby CHITTYCHITTYBB - Low gravity.

