How to unlock the final mission in GTA Vice City

There are specific requirements to unlock the final mission in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City players must own a certain amount of properties, including a very important one. They don't need to complete every asset mission. However, they do need to complete most of them. By doing so, they will be one step closer to the final mission in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City: How to unlock the final mission

Most of the problems in GTA Vice City stem from a botched deal. Tommy was tasked with getting the money back to Sonny. Instead, he decides to keep it for himself. The final mission is entirely dependent on his rise to power. Here's what players have to do in GTA Vice City to reach it:

Buy six properties, including the Print Works

The second act of GTA Vice City focuses on assets. Here are the eight main ones, not counting the Vercetti Estate and Phil's Place:

Boatyard

Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory

InterGlobal Studios

Kaufman Cabs

Malibu Club

Pole Position Club

Print Works

Sunshine Autos

All these assets cost $400,000 altogether. Every business has a series of missions that need to be completed. Upon doing so, players will generate earnings based on their business. GTA Vice City requires the player to fully complete six assets. One of them must be the Print Works.

Complete all the Print Works missions

Print Works will factor into the final mission. This counterfeight organization costs $70,000. Earnest Kelly ran this business until he gave it to Tommy after they developed a father-son relationship.

However, Sonny made it personal when he sent his goons to attack Kelly. Cap the Collector is the penultimate mission in GTA Vice City. At this point in the story, players should already own several properties. They should also have a lot of money at their disposal.

Once that is complete, the final mission will be available. When Sonny demands his money, Tommy tries to trick him with fake cash and uses Print Works to his advantage. However, unforeseen circumstances foil this plan.

Lance will give Tommy a call

The final mission in GTA Vice City takes place on the Vercetti Estate. There will be a pink corona near the front door. Players should stock up on powerful weapons right before this mission. Body armor will also help.

Lance Vance calls Tommy and tells him to meet at the mansion. Sonny finally arrives to pick up his money. However, Lance ends up betraying Tommy. A massive shootout begins. Tommy has to fight off Sonny, Lance, and the entire Forelli mafia, and survive the encounter.

GTA Vice City ends with Tommy crushing his enemies. It's a satisfying conclusion to a memorable story.

