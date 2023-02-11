“Only in a Rockstar game”: GTA Online fans react to Taxi God Mode glitch still working after latest update

Unsurprisingly, a new variation of GTA Online's Taxi God Mode glitch has already been found. Rockstar Games patched the original version of this exploit on February 8, 2023, yet a workaround was already discovered a few hours later.

The following message is rather fitting, given the prominence of how common these types of exploits are.

For those who don't know, many God Mode glitches have been patched in the past few years, yet new ones always popped up shortly afterward. The same phenomenon happens with other exploits like car dupes and merges.

Ergo, it's no surprise that this would happen with the Taxi God Mode glitch.

Gamers react to GTA Online having a new Taxi God Mode glitch after the original was patched

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Yep… sounds about right lmao.



#GTAOnline #RockstarGames Rockstar patched the GTA Online taxi god mode glitch yesterday, but a workaround was found almost immediately after the background update rolled out.Yep… sounds about right lmao. Rockstar patched the GTA Online taxi god mode glitch yesterday, but a workaround was found almost immediately after the background update rolled out.Yep… sounds about right lmao.#GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/KWAfHkwV1B

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Hopefully, a better patch next week.

#GTAOnline Update: Welp, a workaround has been found for the Taxi god mode glitch. 🫤Hopefully, a better patch next week. Update: Welp, a workaround has been found for the Taxi god mode glitch. 🫤Hopefully, a better patch next week.#GTAOnline

Nick @GhillieYT Aaaaaaaand I’ve been told there’s already an easy workaround to the taxi god mode glitch Aaaaaaaand I’ve been told there’s already an easy workaround to the taxi god mode glitch https://t.co/tRlkhB0ADt

Some fans are not shocked that a workaround has already been found. One could hope for another patch to fix it. Yet, it's possible that a new version would be discovered afterward, as it happened with the latest background update.

It is worth mentioning that it took Rockstar several weeks to patch the original Taxi God Mode glitch. There is no telling how long it will take to patch the new variation of this exploit.

Modest Kangaroo 🦘 @ModestKangaroo @that1detectiv3 Unless it involves the loss of shark card sales they literally don’t care about any game breaking bugs. Not surprised this happened @that1detectiv3 Unless it involves the loss of shark card sales they literally don’t care about any game breaking bugs. Not surprised this happened

Woelfchen @XWoelfchenX @GhillieYT Great, now waiting another 4 Weeks until it get patched. 🤡 @GhillieYT Great, now waiting another 4 Weeks until it get patched. 🤡

Unknown @Unknown82164078



That didn't even last a day.



R* getting lazy. @TezFunz2 LMAO.That didn't even last a day.R* getting lazy. @TezFunz2 LMAO.That didn't even last a day.R* getting lazy.

This incident has led some GTA Online players to once again mock Rockstar Games for allowing this to happen. Some hate how the company swiftly gets rid of most money-related exploits since it would interfere with Shark Card sales but allow other bugs to run rampant for weeks on end.

Glitch hunters will easily find workarounds since the game has some fundamental problems regarding how easy it is to find these types of glitches. Some players worry that they will have to wait several more weeks just for Rockstar to fix it, even though a new variation will likely be uploaded online.

Examples of the new Taxi God Mode glitch

The above video is an excellent example of how the new variation of this popular exploit works. It even works similarly to the original method. Here is how to do it:

Enter the Downtown Cab Co.'s white mission marker. Start the Taxi Work and immediately bring up your phone and quit the Taxi Work you just started nearly a second ago. If timed correctly, your character will spawn underground and now become invincible.

This variation of the bug is more complicated to execute than the original one. Nonetheless, determined GTA Online players can fully take advantage of it while it's still around.

There are already several videos of players performing this version of the Taxi God Mode glitch in GTA Online. It's starting to get some traction online, but only time will tell if this exploit is as popular as the previous variation. It is harder to do, meaning that lesser-skilled players may struggle to do it since the timing is strict.

Those who succeed will enjoy invincibility. Just remember to avoid tanks so no other player can remove you from this state of invulnerability. On a similar note, GTA Online enthusiasts should look out for others in Public Sessions since there is a chance that they have already executed this exploit.

Poll : Do you think there will always be some variation of the Taxi God Mode glitch in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes