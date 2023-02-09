Rockstar finally fixes the GTA Online Taxi God Mode glitch with the latest background update

The latest background update for GTA Online is hugely significant for one major reason: the original Taxi God Mode glitch has been patched. Other players abusing that exploit for nearly two weeks was an extremely common sight. There weren't any requirements to use the bug, either.

Thankfully, that's in the past now since the latest background update fixed the glitch and some other similar problems:

Skipping Dax and Yohan Cooldown Luxury Autos

Auto Shop merge

Skip Doomsday Heist prep and setup

Cayo Perico Heist solo wall breach

The glitches mentioned above weren't an issue for most players, unlike the Taxi God Mode bug, which could be used for griefing. More information about the invincibility glitch can be found below.

Rockstar fixes several exploits in GTA Online's latest background update, including the Taxi God Mode glitch

Known insider Tez2 provided the information that confirmed the aforementioned glitches had been fixed. These changes aren't something that Rockstar Games would advertise, which is why players won't see it on their social media accounts. Background updates usually go unnoticed, but the ramifications of this one are quite significant.

For players who need a reminder of how the Taxi God Mode glitch worked, here it is:

Go to Downtown Cab Co.'s building. Enter the white marker. Simultaneously accept the mission and hold the enter/exit vehicle button. The protagonist would spawn under the map, which meant that the exploit worked.

From there, they would be invincible to nearly everything. Not every player knew the countermeasures to this exploit, meaning that it was easy to grief other gamers while the glitch was still active.

Unlike other similar bugs, the Taxi God Mode one was extremely easy to pull off. Unfortunately, glitch hunters have found another way to replicate it.

New Taxi God Mode glitch already exists, even after the patch

This bug should no longer be an issue (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main reason why the Taxi God Mode exploit was so popular in GTA Online was that it gave players invincibility to practically everything. This trait is useful in both Freemode PvE missions and in PvP scenarios against other players. Moreover, executing this bug only took about a minute of the gamer's time.

God Mode glitches have been present in GTA Online for years. In fact, there is already a workaround for the newly patched Taxi Work exploit. Here is how to do it:

Go to Downtown Cab Co and enter the white marker. Accept the mission and bring up your phone as soon as possible. Quickly exit Taxi Work. The protagonist will once again spawn under the map and then back in the real world.

A demonstration of the new bug can be seen in the following Tweet.

At the end of the tweet, the player bombs themselves to show that the exploit can be employed in a different way. It's a little more technical to perform compared to its predecessor, but GTA Online players can still take advantage of the glitch to get the same benefits.

This one will likely get patched in the future, and another one will take its place, much like all other major exploits in GTA Online. At the very least, one variation of the Taxi God Mode glitch has been fixed for the time being.

