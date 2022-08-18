Why GTA Online players love to abuse God Mode glitches

When one thinks of glitches in GTA Online, God Mode has to be near the top of the list. Funnily enough, there isn't just one specific way to enter this mode. In fact, Rockstar Games usually patches the methods through which the glitch can be exploited, but new ones keep popping up. It's an endless game of cat and mouse.

For those that don't know, the God Mode glitch essentially grants players complete invincibility. Unlike with the Passive Mode, the player can fight back, making the glitch extremely valuable to exploit. By activating it, GTA Online players can easily complete any mission or grief other players.

God mode glitch: One of GTA Online's most abused exploits

The value of God Mode

An example of a player under the effects of this glitch (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is very little counterplay to use against the exploit. That alone should make it apparent why some players despise this glitch. Moreover, anybody abusing the God Mode can kill another player and never get killed in return, regardless of their skill level. That's just one instance where this exploit comes in handy.

Another popular advantage the glitch grants involves missions with dangerous NPCs, such as heist setup missions. If the player is at no risk of dying, then they can mindlessly grind whatever they want to do for as long as they'd like.

Keep in mind that this glitch's effects vary depending on the method used to obtain the state of invincibility. Sometimes, the perks can be short-lasting; other times, they can remain active as long as the player is online.

Miscellaneous notes

There are several things to note regarding this glitch:

GTA Online players can get banned for abusing it, which is more likely to happen if they get reported by a player they're griefing. However, there is no guarantee that a player would get banned for exploiting it.

Most content nowadays can be indulged in Invite Only Sessions, so there isn't much of a reason to interact with somebody abusing this bug.

There isn't just one way to activate it.

The glitch is a separate issue from mod menus, although both can give players invincibility.

The exploit is not always used for griefing.

Invincibility will always be useful in GTA Online, so God Mode glitches will always be relevant in this title. Players who wish to find new glitches after the old ones get patched should know that there are plenty of hungry content creators always posting new ways to activate God Mode.

The above video came out on August 16, 2022, and features one of many possible ways to use the God Mode glitch. If players want to do it themselves before it's patched, they're recommended to view the video to see the full details.

The important thing to note here is that the exploit is real. One of the main draws of these types of bugs is that they're usually pretty easy to execute. Considering how broken invincibility is in GTA Online, it's not surprising to see people abusing it.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh