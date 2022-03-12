How to kill God Mode abusers in GTA Online

God Mode abusers are surprisingly common in GTA Online, yet getting rid of them can seem like a herculean task to some players. While there are several ways to enter this glitched state, there aren't too many ways for other players to counteract it. For those that don't know, it essentially allows a player to be invincible.

The main problem with this glitch is that it doesn't stop the abuser from killing or griefing other players. Anybody trying to retaliate against them will feel powerless, and it's not always fun to jump into another session to avoid them. Fortunately for them, there is one old but popular method to eliminate these cheaters.

Here is how players can kill God Mode abusers in GTA Online

Here are the basic details that gamers should know before attempting to take down a God Mode abuser in GTA Online:

Players will need a tank-like vehicle of some kind (like the APC or Rhino)

They must also start the Headhunter mission

The cheater will respawn and not be invincible anymore

Once they understand all of that, they just have to put it into practice. Keep in mind that the cheater is unlikely to stand still blindly. Fortunately, most tank-like vehicles have good to excellent durability, allowing a player to close in on a God Mode abuser in GTA Online.

Similarly, the "Ghost Organization" option will help players get closer to the cheater. It is worth noting that the player must be in an organization to do either Headhunter or use Ghost Organization.

How God Mode abusers can counter the above method

An example of a player activating Hostile Takeover to prevent another player from starting Headhunter (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above method isn't foolproof; there are ways for cheaters to counter it. It's necessary for GTA Online players to understand that, as competent cheaters, they can overcome any attempt of getting run over.

Here are some ways that the cheater can keep their God Mode in GTA Online:

Use a Compact EMP Launcher to freeze the incoming tank

Be in an area where a vehicle can't easily run them over

Starting something like Hostile Takeover will prevent other players from starting Headhunter

Being in a vehicle also prevents them from getting run over

One can use an Orbital Cannon to destroy any invincible GTA Online player in a vehicle, but that's expensive and cannot be used often.

Performing a God Mode glitch in GTA Online

Throughout the years, there have been several ways to perform the God Mode glitch, with many of them getting patched out over time. The above video serves as an example of one way to do it, so players can understand how these types of glitches work.

In this video, the player parks an Oppressor Mk II onto a flat roof of a random vehicle before entering their MOC. They then press the right D-Pad twice and get out of it before entering their bunker.

The player then spawns in the MOC and leaves. Afterward, they hold an assault rifle for nearly ten seconds before it despawns, and they then demonstrate that they're now immune to all damage.

