How to hire associates in GTA Online: A beginner's guide to CEO/VIP Organizations

Braving the streets of GTA Online all by oneself is not only extremely challenging but also unnecessary since players can always call for help.

More often than not, players will find themselves in need of allies who will help them carry out a bunch of activities in Freemode. One of the best ways for players to recruit help and share profits is to register as a CEO/VIP and hire Associates/Bodyguards in GTA Online.

This way, the players hired will be able to get a chunk of the profits that the organization makes, while the CEO/VIP will get the extra protection required in Freemode.

How to hire associates in GTA Online

Firstly, in order to become a VIP in GTA Online, players need a minimum of $50,000 in their Maze Bank Account. The money does not need to be spent, but players are required to maintain that amount in order to become a VIP.

To register as a VIP, players can simply follow these steps:

Open the Interaction Menu (Hold down the Touchpad button on the PS4). Select SecuroServ from the options available. Select "Register as VIP." Name your Organization.

After this, players will be able to hire Bodyguards in a GTA Online session. Keep in mind, however, that there can only be 6 VIPs per session in the game.

To hire bodyguards, players can simply follow these steps:

Open the Interaction Menu. Select SecuroServ VIP. Select Management > Hire Bodyguard. Select from either "Looking for Work," "Friends," "Crew," "Nearby," or "Player."

After another player accepts the invite, they will be able to complete jobs together and share the profits.

The process of registering as CEO remains largely the same. However, players will also require a CEO Executive Office in order to register as a CEO in the game. There are a total of 4 Executive Offices that players can buy through Dynasty8 in GTA Online, namely:

Maze Bank West - $1,000,000

Arcadius Business Center - $2,250,000

Lombank West - 3,100,000

Maze Bank Tower - $4,000,000

What can players do as CEO/VIP in GTA Online?

There are plenty of great services that players can avail through their status as CEO/VIP in GTA Online's Freemode. To take a look at the services on offer, players can simply open the Interaction Menu > SecuroServ > Services.

These include services such as being able to summon vehicles like the Buzzard to a location with ease. This makes Freemode sessions significantly easier and far more convenient. In addition to this, players can also do VIP Work in the game, which is a decent way to earn cash and RP.

Players will occasionally receive bonus RP and cash for VIP/CEO work during certain weeks in GTA Online.